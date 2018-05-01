All Terrain R500 - Electric Bike Launching Soon For $999

A couple enjoys riding their All Terrain electric fat bikes near Asheville, NC The All Terrain R500 features 4" tires, a powerful 500 watt rear hub motor and long-range battery.

The new All Terrain R500 electric bike from M2S Bikes offers high quality components, long range battery and powerful motor at an affordable price of just $999.

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new electric bike from M2S Bikes, a North Carolina based electric bike company, is designed to provide an easy way for riders take on all types of terrain from the gravel roads of the mountains to the sandy shores of the sea. The most intriguing part of this new model from M2S Bikes is the price point. At just $999 during their special launch offer through Indiegogo, this is one of the best values of the year in the electric bike sector, which is rapidly expanding in the U.S. as more and more people discover the ease of riding with pedal assist.

Since 2016, M2S Bikes has delivered well over 1,000 bikes to customers across the U.S. and has hundreds of 5-star reviews from verified customers on their website. As a direct to consumer brand, M2S Bikes is able to offer lower price points than many of the competing brands in the U.S. According to M2S Bikes owner and founder Eric Crews, the lower price point has allowed them to sell high quality products at lower price points, which appeals to customers who are looking for a fun way to get outdoors while not exceeding their budget.

“Over the past few years we’ve seen multiple customers purchase a bike from us and tell us that just about as soon as they got the bike built and went for a ride they realized they would be needing to purchase a second bike for friends and family members to enjoy,” Crews said. “Our newest All Terrain bike, the All Terrain R500, makes purchasing and enjoying an electric bike an even greater possibility thanks to the lower price point that allows customers to purchase two bikes for less than the price of one bike from many of the major brands.”

M2S Bikes believes this new model will truly open the doors to allowing more and more people to experience the joy of riding an electric bike. Their hope is that it will allow some of their customers to use the bikes as an alternative form of transportation and replace their cars for more and more of the short trips they take.

“We’ve found that people with electric bikes are riding more often and making short trips that otherwise would have needed a car to meet up with friends, run errands and enjoy the outdoors,” he said. “Thanks to the new lower price point of the All Terrain R500, we hope this can be an option for more people who maybe didn’t have the budget to purchase an electric bike before. We really believe that electric bikes can be a game-changer in how people get around in the coming years and getting the price point down to this level certainly helps make that affordable for a larger demographic.”

The All Terrain R500 builds on the success of their wildly popular All Terrain R750 model, which has been difficult for M2S Bikes to keep in stock since launching in 2016. The All Terrain series of bikes features over-size 4” tires that are great for riding both on and off road thanks to their wide surface area that provides a very stable riding platform. The bikes also feature an integrated battery mounted in the bike’s downtube to provide a sleek and stylish look to the bikes, as well as optional racks and fenders to make using the bike for commuting and errands easier.

With a 500 watt rear hub motor, the bike is capable of traveling at speeds of up to 24 mph on pedal assist and 20 mph on throttle only modes for distances of around 30 miles per charge with the standard 48v, 10.4 amp hour battery. A long-range battery option doubles the battery size to 48v, 21 amp hour and can provide much longer riding distances on a single charge.

M2S Bikes is expected to launch the crowdfunding campaign for this new model in early May. For more information on the All Terrain R500, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/m2s-bikes-all-terrain-r500-electric-fat-bike-adventure/coming_soon

About M2S Bikes

M2S Bikes was founded in 2015 with the goal of bringing the highest quality electric bikes to the market at the most affordable prices possible. Based in Asheville, NC, M2S Bikes works closely with manufacturing partners around the world to deliver the highest quality components at the best prices possible.

The All Terrain R500 Electric Bike