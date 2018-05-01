Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

VPN Software Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

May 1, 2018

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “VPN Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The VPN Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global VPN Software market, analyzes and researches the VPN Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
PureVPN 
NordVPN 
OpenVPN 
ExpressVPN 
Cisco 
CactusVPN 
Freelan 
eVenture 
Privax 
IPVanish 
Symantec 
Plex 
SoftEther Project 
Netgear

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud based 
On premise

Market segment by Application, VPN Software can be split into 
Large Enterprise 
SMB

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global VPN Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 
1 Industry Overview of VPN Software 
1.1 VPN Software Market Overview 
1.1.1 VPN Software Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global VPN Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 VPN Software Market by Type 
1.3.1 Cloud based 
1.3.2 On premise 
1.4 VPN Software Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Large Enterprise 
1.4.2 SMB

2 Global VPN Software Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 VPN Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 PureVPN 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 VPN Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 NordVPN 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 VPN Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 OpenVPN 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 VPN Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 ExpressVPN 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 VPN Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Cisco 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 VPN Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 CactusVPN 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 VPN Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Freelan 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 VPN Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 eVenture 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 VPN Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Privax 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 VPN Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 IPVanish 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 VPN Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Symantec 
3.12 Plex 
3.13 SoftEther Project 
3.14 Netgear

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

