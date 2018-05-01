New York Attorneys Hail Success of Brain Injury ID Card Initiative, But Seek To Help More Survivors
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, have processed over 2,000 applications since the initiative’s launch in January.
According to Michael V. Kaplen, past president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State, and partner at the firm, applications for the complimentary card have already been received from all 50 states, “The response has been truly overwhelming. We are based in New York but have been issuing cards all across the US. In fact, we’ve now processed requests for all 50 states, including Hawaii and Alaska.”
But while the firm has been pleased with the public’s initial response, they stressed that they are barely scratching the surface.
Shana De Caro, Esq., brain injury attorney, senior partner at De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, and secretary of the Brain Injury Association of America explains, “CDC figures estimate there are currently 5.3 million Americans living with a disability resulting from a brain injury. So, while the response has been excellent, only a small percentage of individuals who would benefit from the card are currently carrying it. We will be redoubling our efforts to spread the word about the benefits of a personalized ID card for brain injury survivors.”
Michael V. Kaplen reiterated the benefits of the card, and why the partners chose to introduce it, “Brain injuries can cause confusion, inappropriate behavior, and perplexing responses by brain injury survivors, including slurred speech, or an unsteady gait. We have seen several instances where police have confused these symptoms with resistance to police inquiries, criminal conduct, or being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Unfortunately, these misunderstandings have resulted in inappropriate arrests."
According to Kaplen, the card will help to decrease such incidences, "It can be difficult for brain injury survivors to explain their injury (and symptoms) to police, particularly if they are in a stressful situation. Carrying the card in their wallet provides a way for individuals to quickly explain their conduct and behavior.”
Application for a complimentary personalized card can be made on De Caro & Kaplen's website at https://brainlaw.com/brain-injuries/card/.
The cards are provided free and will be shipped to any address in the USA.
