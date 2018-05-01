autopom! Replacing Expired Extended Vehicle Warranties for GMC, Chevy, and Buick

Chevy extended warranty expired? Need a used car warranty for your GMC? autopom! is now providing vehicle protection plans.

Owners of cars manufactured by General Motors can now replace their expired vehicle warranty with coverage from autopom!.

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autopom!, a leading provider of vehicle protection plans in California, is now helping owners of General Motors vehicles replace their expired car warranties with affordable vehicle protection plans.

A vehicle protection plan is a convenient alternative to an often costly extended vehicle warranty. These warranties are made available via a car manufacturer or dealership. However, when they expire, drivers are left with steep repair and maintenance costs.

autopom! has been offering drivers of many car brands vehicle protection plans. Now, the company’s team of sales consultants is excited to extend its offerings to General Motors brands. If drivers find that their GMC extended warranty or their Chevy extended warranty is expired, they can find quality coverage from autopom!.

“There are plenty of benefits to a vehicle protection plan,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “One of the biggest perks is ‘no fee’ payment plans that don’t burden consumers with interest fees.”

A vehicle protection plan from autopom! also includes 24-hour roadside assistance, rental vehicle assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, and other benefits not available with a manufacturer or dealer warranty.

About autopom! autopom!, llc is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency. autopom! sells mechanical breakdown insurance in California and vehicle service contracts in most other states. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan guaranteed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://www.extended-vehicle-warranty.com/. autopom! Insurance Services llc CA DOI Lic.#0I13220

