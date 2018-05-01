Dr. Kathy Calabrese PhD of Brain-Body Health Technology Institute to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kathy Calabrese PhD is the founder of Brain-Body Health Technology Institute, where she combines her 30 years of experience as a psychotherapist with the healing power of neurofeedback.

“Change is hard,” says Dr. Calabrese. “When I was introduced to neurofeedback, it was like a light bulb went on in my head. The only thing I care about is that it works, and it works for a wide range of symptoms.

In order for a system to function as designed, it must be in balance, homeostasis. Neurofeedback is simply a supportive element for the brain.

It's so powerful, yet it's so simple and so incredibly gentle. And that's the most important thing. We don't need to overwhelm the brain any more than we already have. We need to support it and help it do what it knows how to do better than anything else in the world.”

The brain operates on two systems: neuro-chemical and neuro-electrical. Neurofeedback speaks the neuro-electrical language of the brain in a way that it recognizes and understands, allowing new input to release the stuckness that has created the pattern or symptom.

Still, Dr. Calabrese says, the only measure of a client's experience that will predict the positive outcome of therapy is empathy.

“We are your partner from here to better. That is what I establish with my clients, a partnership, and the only thing I want for them is to feel better,” says Dr. Calabrese. “I'm grateful to every single person who chooses to contact me and who has the courage to being working with me. People place their trust in me and I take that very seriously. I have deep respect and regard for my people.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Kathy Calabrese in an interview with Jim Masters on May 3rd at 3pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Brain-Body Health Technology Institute, visit www.brainbodyhealthtechnology.com.