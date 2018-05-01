FC Global Realty Incorporated Announces Purchase of Office Building
Company Acquires Medical Office Building via Sale-Leaseback Transaction with Local Dayton Medical PracticeORANGEBURG, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FC Global Realty Incorporated (NASDAQCM and TASE: FCRE), a company focused on opportunistic real estate acquisition, development and management, announced that the Company, through its subsidiary, RETPROP I, LLC, has closed on its acquisition of an office building totaling 7,738 square feet in Dayton, Ohio. The acquisition was completed on April 26, 2018. The former owner, a well-known family medical practice, sold the asset to the Company via a sale leaseback transaction and concurrently entered into a triple net (NNN) lease with the Company which runs through April 2022. The tenant will have the option to renew the NNN lease for two additional five-year terms.
“FCRE is always hunting for investment opportunities in existing income-producing properties in well located submarkets with the potential for future economic development. Our objective in purchasing income producing assets is to acquire real estate with strong submarket fundamentals at attractive cash spreads. This particular property provides immediate value to the Company through a new triple net lease with the former owner-operator, thus providing a strong underlying credit profile,” stated Vineet P. Bedi, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.
Matthew Stolzar, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer added, “This acquisition adds a solid income-producing asset with a strong tenant already in place to the Company’s portfolio of real estate properties, representing an early step in the strategy to grow into a leading real estate development and asset management corporation.”
About FC Global Realty Incorporated
FC Global Realty Incorporated (and its subsidiaries), re-incorporated in Nevada on December 30, 2010, originally formed in Delaware in 1980, is a company focused on opportunistic real estate acquisition, development and management, concentrating primarily on investments in high quality income producing assets, hotel and resort developments, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties.
Source: FC Global Realty Incorporated
Vineet P. Bedi, CEO
FC Global Realty INC
646-952-8535
email us here