PC Gaming Peripheral Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2023

PC Gaming Peripherals are hardware devices, such as mice, keyboards, headsets, surfaces and controllers, used to play games in conjunction. 

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of PC Gaming Peripheral by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. 

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): 

Razer 
Logitech G (ASTRO) 
Turtle Beach 
Corsair 
Sennheiser 
Plantronics 
SteelSeries 
Mad Catz 
ROCCAT 
QPAD 
Thrustmaster 
HyperX 
Tt eSPORTS 
Cooler Master 
ZOWIE 
Sharkoon 
Trust 

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
Headsets 
Mice 
Keyboards 
Surfaces 
Controllers 

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): 
Distribution Channels 
Third-Party Retail Channels 
Direct Channels 

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Regions etc.): 
China 
Japan & Korea 
India 
Southeast Asia 
Oceania

Table of Content 
1 Industry Overview 
1.1 PC Gaming Peripheral Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Development of PC Gaming Peripheral 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 By Product Type 
1.2.2 By Application 
1.3 Asia-Pacific Overview 
2 Major Companies List 
2.1 Razer (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.2 Logitech G (ASTRO) (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.3 Turtle Beach (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.4 Corsair (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.5 Sennheiser (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.6 Plantronics (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.7 SteelSeries (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.8 Mad Catz (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.9 ROCCAT (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.10 QPAD (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.11 Thrustmaster (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.12 HyperX (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.13 Tt eSPORTS (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.14 Cooler Master (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.15 ZOWIE (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.16 Sharkoon (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.17 Trust (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
3 Market Competition 
3.1 Company Competition 
3.2 Regional Market by Company 
4 PC Gaming Peripheral Market by Type 
4.1 By Type 
4.1.1 Headsets 
4.1.2 Mice 
4.1.3 Keyboards 
4.1.4 Surfaces 
4.1.5 Controllers 
4.2 Market Size 
4.3 Market Forecast 
5 Market Demand 
5.1 Demand Situation 
5.1.1 Demand in Distribution Channels 
5.1.2 Demand in Third-Party Retail Channels 
5.1.3 Demand in Direct Channels 
5.2 Regional Demand Comparison 
5.3 Demand Forecast 
6 Region Operation 
6.1 Regional Production 
6.2 Regional Market 
6.3 by Region 
6.3.1 China 
6.3.1.1 By Type 
6.3.1.2 By Application 
6.3.2 Japan & Korea 
6.3.2.1 By Type 
6.3.2.2 By Application 
6.3.3 India 
6.3.3.1 By Type 
6.3.3.2 By Application 
6.3.4 Southeast Asia 
6.3.4.1 By Type 
6.3.4.2 By Application 
6.3.5 Oceania 
6.3.5.1 By Type 
6.3.5.2 By Application 
6.4 Regional Forecast 
7 Marketing & Price 
7.1 Price and Margin 
7.1.1 Price Trends 
7.1.2 Factors of Price Change 
7.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis 
7.2 Marketing Channel 
8 Upstream & Cost 
8.1 Upstream 
8.2 Cost 
9 Industry Environment 
9.1 Policy 
9.2 Economics 
9.3 Sociology 
9.4 Technology 
10 Research Conclusion

Continued...                       

 

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional
