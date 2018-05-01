Cindy Byrd of Image Potential to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WASHINGTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The old adage in business that we have to "check our emotions at the door" is a myth. We bring our whole self to the workplace, which requires a more holistic approach to leadership and employee development. Those organizations who understand the value of employee development, who pay attention and take care of the people serving their customers, will enjoy lasting success.

Cindy Byrd is dedicated to helping individuals and businesses grow and succeed, and she has devoted her lifelong learning and work to discover the best ways to help organizations apply a more thoughtful, holistic approach not only to employee development, but also to their business/employer brand and organizational development.

Byrd is the founder of Image Potential, where she provides unique, interactive learning opportunities that encourage self-awareness, reflective thinking, and mindfulness in support of her vision: a world where people are more thoughtful and respectful about their decisions, choices, and actions and more mindful of how they’re communicating and interacting with others. Image Potential’s services focus on leadership and management development, interpersonal communication, personal and business branding, professional etiquette and strategic marketing.

“I have a true passion for improving quality of life, especially in the workplace, because people spend most of their time at work. There’s a lot of unnecessary and unwarranted stress and strife in the workplace that I believe stems from incivility, distractedness, underdeveloped leadership, and a lack of critical thinking,” says Byrd. “One of the best ways to improve our quality of life is to improve our quality of thinking. That's why I infuse a lot of techniques into my teaching and consulting to help people evaluate their thinking and increase mindfulness. I help them gain powerful insight about their authenticity, how they're showing up and what's driving them.”

“It can be easy to blame someone or something for your situation, says Byrd; however, the only person responsible for your well-being and happiness is you, which is why I love empowering people. I love creating learning opportunities that teach people to be more conscious, intentional and realize how much is in their control.” Byrd does this by skillfully integrating neuroscience, mindfulness practice, and emotional intelligence into her work and teaching.

Byrd works with employees to build resilience and adaptability, as well as with leaders and managers to create better workplace environments where people can thrive and bring their best selves. She draws on her unique ability to curate and blend the appropriate combination of learning opportunities based on her client’s desired outcomes.

“I want to help individuals within businesses and the businesses themselves lead and communicate with greater insight to, in turn, have more impact. Creating exceptional employee experiences leads to exceptional customer experiences and business success,” says Byrd. “There’s no trade-off. I believe business efficiency and employee engagement can work in harmony. That's why I use a holistic approach that educates and empowers the business and the employee.”

For more information on Cindy Byrd and Image Potential, visit www.linked.com/in/cindybyrd.