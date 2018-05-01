Imprivata and SecMaker deliver secure access to clinical applications for healthcare providers in Sweden and Nordics
Authentication ecosystem combats phishing attacks and safeguards against unauthorized access to patient records and other sensitive information
Imprivata OneSign® and SecMaker Net iD Enterprise together enable fast, secure access to desktops and clinical applications. Using robust security methods underpinned by industry standard digital certificate technology, the solution delivers secure and convenient two-factor authentication for all healthcare employees at their workstation and for those who require remote network access.
Healthcare organisations across the globe have experienced large-scale, high-profile cyber attacks, many of which apply phishing and similar highly targeted, social engineering techniques to gain network access. The combined solution of Imprivata OneSign® and SecMaker Net iD Enterprise safeguards against attacks by enabling robust authentication for all system users, including clinicians, administrative staff and contractors.
By combining fast, secure login capabilities with an optimised end-user experience, clinicians and other system users achieve an optimum performance from their applications and desktop, irrespective of where they are accessing their applications and patient data.
Niklas Anderson, CEO, SecMaker AB commented; “This strategic technology and reselling partnership with Imprivata delivers a joint solution that simplifies and accelerates access to applications and patient data, while protecting against unauthorised access to sensitive information. This is vital in healthcare settings where delays in accessing accurate data can impede patient outcomes.”
An increasing concern for healthcare organisations is legacy platforms that do not have the infrastructure to support secure login with digital certificates and smartcards. Imprivata OneSign® addresses this challenge with leading authentication and single sign-on solutions, which are currently used by more than 5 million licensed users globally.
Adam Bangle, VP of International Sales at Imprivata explained; “Increasingly, IT systems are underpinning the delivery of excellent patient care and healthcare organisations are reliant upon a secure IT infrastructure to support their staff. In addition, all organisations will be subject to the stringent requirements of GDPR, which requires careful management of personal data. This strategic partnership which encompasses technology and reselling with SecMaker in Sweden and the Nordics enables us to address the critical compliance and security challenges of healthcare organisations in the region.”
