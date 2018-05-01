Las Vegas Flower Shop Donates Floral Centerpieces to The Animal Foundation’s Best in Show
Tiger Lily Floral supporting the organization’s initiative to save the lives of all healthy & treatable animals in the Las Vegas Valley.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger Lily Floral, a small chain of flower shops in Las Vegas, donated 20 adorable, Fur-Ever Yours Puppy flower centerpieces to The Animal Foundation’s 15th annual Best in Show event. The event showcased more than 50 amazing dogs competing for the title of “Best in Show”. Although all dogs are winners, only one dog, Zamboni, received the prestigious “Best in Show” award. All dogs were available for adoption at the conclusion of the event, and many found their “fur-ever” home. The Animal Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser has made a powerful difference in the Las Vegas community.
“We’re happy to participate for a good cause like The Animal Foundation. The organization has helped so many lost, abandoned and homeless animals find a home. As animal lovers, this cause is very close to our hearts.” ~ Debbie Hottensen, Owner of Tiger Lily Floral
Tiger Lily Floral also designed an honorary floral trophy to Dale Wynn for her generous contribution of time and talent to The Animal Foundation.
“Thank you, Tiger Lily Floral, so much for being there to support us. The arrangements were great! ~ Elysia Sheldon, Event Manager of The Animal Foundation
The Las Vegas florist sponsors many community organizations such as the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the Clark County School District, Coaches for Cancer, the Salvation Army, HOPE Counseling, the Philanthropy Leadership Summit, Promapalooza, a prom event for teens with special needs, and many more. Tiger Lily Floral aims to bring joy and love to the Las Vegas community through its award-winning flower arrangements.
Tiger Lily Floral is an award-winning Las Vegas floral design company with 3 storefront locations in the Las Vegas, Henderson, and Summerlin areas. Designing flower arrangements for any occasion since 1986, Las Vegas residents continue to choose Tiger Lily Floral as “Best Florist” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal Readers’ Poll year after year. The expert design team at Tiger Lily Floral is dedicated to providing custom floral arrangements for any occasion or event. Gift baskets are also offered, along with same-day delivery services. For Weddings, Anniversaries, Mother’s Day, Valentine's Day, Sympathy, Funerals, Convention Booths, and Corporate Events, Tiger Lily Floral is a one-stop-shop for all floral needs.
A highlight reel of the event can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/NA-mwdGr6W0
Visit TigerLily.com to view some of the floral arrangements readily available.
