Commercial Jar Blender Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022
Commercial Jar Blender Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022
PUNE, INDIA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Commercial Jar Blender Market 2018
A commercial jar blender is an appliance that is used to mix, puree, or emulsify food and other substances. The appliance contains a jar with blending blades inside it, a motor fitted into the body, and various controls.
The analysts forecast the global commercial jar blender market to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial jar blender market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Commercial Jar Blender Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Blendtec
• Ceado
• Hamilton Beach Brands
• JTC Electronics
• Vita-Mix
• Waring
Market driver
• Growing demand for drinks
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Presence of substitute products
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increasing offering of BPA-free jars
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTROLS
• Global commercial jar blenders with electronic controls
• Global commercial jar blenders with toggle or paddle controls
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY JARS
• Commercial jar blenders with stainless steel jars
• Commercial jar blenders with copolyester jars
• Commercial jar blenders with polycarbonate jars
• Commercial jar blenders with glass jars
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Global commercial jar blenders for food
• Global commercial jar blenders for drinks
• Global commercial jar blenders for food and drinks
• Market opportunity by product
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Commercial jar blender market in Americas
• Commercial jar blender market in EMEA
• Commercial jar blender market in APAC
• Key leading countries
• US
• Germany
• UK
• Australia
• China
• Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
• Increase in offering of BPA-free jars
• Growing number of commercial jar blenders with superior blending features
• Increasing use of sensors in commercial jar blenders
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Blendtec
• Ceado
• Hamilton Beach Brands
• JTC Electronics
• Vita-Mix
• Waring
..…..Continued
