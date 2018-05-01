Global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market 2018 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Industry

This report studies the global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Dell EMC

VMware Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Schneider Electric

SAP SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Hitachi Vantara

Oracle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, Cyber-Physical System (CPS) can be split into

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Energy and Utility

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cyber-Physical System (CPS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cyber-Physical System (CPS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Manufacturers

Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cyber-Physical System (CPS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players

Some points from table of content:

Global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Cyber-Physical System (CPS)

1.1 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Hardware

1.3.2 Software

1.3.3 Services

1.4 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Aerospace and Defense

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Energy and Utility

1.4.4 Healthcare

1.4.5 Manufacturing

1.4.6 Consumer Electronics

1.4.7 Others

2 Global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM Corporation

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Microsoft Corporation

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Dell EMC

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 VMware Inc.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Schneider Electric

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 SAP SE

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Honeywell International Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Hitachi Vantara

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Oracle

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Cyber-Physical System (CPS) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cyber-Physical System (CPS)

5 United States Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 China Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)