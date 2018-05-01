Live Video Streaming Services Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Live Video Streaming Services Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 108 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
This report studies the global Live Video Streaming Services market, analyzes and researches the Live Video Streaming Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Netflix
Hulu
Amazon Instant Video
Playstation Vue
Sling Orange
Crackle
Funny or Die
Twitch
Vevo
HBO Now
YouTube TV
IQIYI
Youku
Acorn TV
CBS All Access
DirectTV Now
FuboTV Premier
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Subscription fee lower than $10/month
Subscription fee between $10-$20/month
Subscription fee between $20-$30/month
Market segment by Application, Live Video Streaming Services can be split into
Age below 20
Age Between 20-40
Age Higher than 40
