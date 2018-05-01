Sharla Riead of EnergySmart Institute Tells BS on Wheel of Fortune on May 1 2018

EnergySmart Is Money Smart!

Sharla Riead of the EnergySmart Institute is on Wheel of Fortune on May 1 2018 and she briefly explains BS-Building Science to the hosts. On TV at 6:30pm CDT

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 1, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharla Riead of the EnergySmart Institute will briefly explain what BS-Building Science is about on the Wheel of Fortune on May 1, 2018 at 6:30pm CDT. If the building you live or work in has high heating or cooling bills, is uncomfortable and possibly does not smell too good then you might want to enlist the help of a Building Scientist.You might know who a building scientist is if you are familiar with the term 'Energy Auditor' or have looked into getting an energy analysis performed on your home or business. EnergySmart Institute offers online, on-demand courses for energy, green and clean energy professionals. Accurate Rater Network offers additional training, mentoring and certification services available through the EnergySmart Institute."The demand for certified home energy or HERS* raters has grown rapidly", stated Sharla. "Now that certified HERS raters can perform energy code inspections under the latest energy codes, building and code departments across the USA are hiring them to supplement their depleted internal staff." "The practice of having raters perform energy code inspections that also include certain safety and health tests is becoming commonplace and is improving the energy and health performance of housing stock.""Just as you can get a MPG or Miles Per Gallon rating on every new car, you can now also get an Energy Index Score that evaluates your home's performance using a numerical system. Building science has become so advanced that you can now test any building using blower doors, duct testing devices and infrared thermography along with advanced energy modeling software to gain a very accurate idea or rating of a home," Sharla stated.Becoming a certified home energy professional is one of the few areas that younger people can get started making good money by providing inspection and testing services that can eventually lead into their own business enterprise. Millions upon millions of homes are built or remodeled every year and the potential for profitable employment is very good.Certified EnergySmart Contractors and Teams are monitored nationally by http://resnet.us ">RESNET, the Residential Energy Services Network. RESNET provides national oversight and quality assurance (QA) services for a subgroup of rating providerships. These regional and national providerships contain energy professional members who are monitored for the quality of their work and the maintenance of their professional credentials.Home energy ratings also provide the basis for energy mortgages that can instantly increase the market value of a residence. Energy mortgages have been available for decades and are one of the best-kept secrets to gain instant wealth through improved property energy performance available.The information provided in these courses is backed by the 38 year experience and history of Hathmore Technologies , LLC, a national leader in energy information and educational offerings with emphasis on residential and small commercial buildings.*HERS = Home Energy Rating Systems

