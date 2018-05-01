AUTOWIT Fresh Air Purifier Brings Relief to Allergy Sufferers On-The-Go

AUTOWIT Fresh Air Purifier AUTOWIT Fresh Air Purifier Lifestyle AUTOWIT Fresh Air Purifier Function

An Air Purifier So Portable It Travels With You No Matter Where You Go

Allergy suffers on-the-go now have a way to continue to combat allergies even on the road, at the office or at home. AUTOWIT Fresh Air Purifier is so compact it fits in your purse for easy carry.” — Minming Gu

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GENHIGH, a global leader in quality, innovative portable products, is pleased to announce the debut of the AUTOWIT Fresh Multi-Purpose Air Purifier. The company will showcase its latest product at PEPCOM’s Digital Experience on May 10, 2018 at the Metreon City View (135 4th Street) in the SoMa district of San Francisco.

Every year more people complain about increasingly severe allergies than in previous years. It is estimated that 50 million Americans experience nasal allergies that will only get worse thanks to warmer temperatures that create more pollen in the air, and stronger airborne allergens. AUTOWIT Fresh Multipurpose Air Purifier is designed for use at home, office and car. Its efficient compact design (2.95in diameter/ 7.95in height) makes it easy to fit in most spaces for allergy relief on-the-go.

AUTOWIT Fresh features a Nano Silver Filter that captures most of floccus, hair, dust and scrap. The HEPA Fold Filter removes 99% of PM2.5, pollen and allergens as small as microns, while a High Quality Charcoal Filter reduces unpleasant odors caused by pets and cigarette or toxic gases, such as formaldehyde, benzene and more.

It’s built-in powerful ionizer releases up to 8 million negative ions PCS/cm, which offers fresh air all the time. Negative ions can improve pulmonary function, purify the blood, boost metabolism, and reduce brain pressure keeping you from getting dizzy, weak, and tired.

AUTOWIT Fresh features a silent mode that sanitizes air while you sleep with a noise level of just 35dB. Auto mode adjusts the speed automatically according to the current air quality. High-speed mode maximizes speed to provide a fresh environment all the time. Essential oil aroma diffuser refill pads are also available to enjoy a fragrance of your choice.

In addition, AUTOWIT Fresh is equipped with a strong motor, an aerodynamic fan, and numerous CNC air inlet venting holes, which ensure air purification at a high-level. AUTOWIT Fresh supports multiple charging methods at home, car or office via Micro USB cable that connects to any USB port on your computer, power bank or USB socket.

To learn more about AUTOWIT Fresh Multi-Purpose Air Purifier please visit GENHIGH at PEPCOM’s Digital Experience Metreon City View, 135 4th Street SF,CA, or at https://genhigh.com/collections/featured-products/products/autowit-fresh-multi-purpose-air-purifier-with-true-hepa. For an intimate demo session with GENHIGH please schedule an appointment with Minming Gu at Minming@genhigh.com or Gina Hughes at gina@charmed.media.

About GenHigh

GenHigh’s a global personal electronics brand providing consumers worldwide high-quality, elegantly-designed smart devices engineered with the latest innovations in technology matched with precision craftsmanship. GenHigh’s commitment to research and development is reflected in every facet of our lifestyle products to bring consumers highly affordable quality devices. Headquartered in China, GenHigh was founded in 2017 with operations in San Francisco and Texas. For more information, please visit: http://www.genhigh.com.