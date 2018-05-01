LaDonna Marie Named International Author of the Year
Helping the author secure the prestigious award was her 2017 work, Larry the Alligator Makes FriendsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s what most people say about American author, LaDonna Marie. She’s brilliant. And not just because they like or know her. The multi-literary award-winning, author was recently named “International Author of the Year Award. The ceremony was held on March 25, 2018, in London, England.
I consider it an esteemed honor to be named ‘International Author of the Year’ in London, England,” stated an exuberant, LaDonna Marie. “It is a dream come true to be recognized on an international platform and by Divas of Colour. I aspire to empower individuals and use my books to see their greatness within. It is my life’s purpose to encourage others in overcoming obstacles.”
Helping the author secure the prestigious award was her 2017, Book Excellence Award for, “Larry the Alligator Makes Friends;” a 2017, Beverly Hills Book Awards Finalist; as well as her 2016, “Lessons II: Mirror Conversations,” New England Book Festival, Honorable Mention.
“LaDonna Marie has had a remarkable seven years, and running. Few authors will ever accomplish what she ever achieved,” stated Fran Briggs, publicist to the author. Her career has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her gift is to see the world through the eyes of others, then move the world to do the same.”
LaDonna Maries’ children’s book, “Larry the Alligator Makes Friends,” is also recognized internationally for being one of the best of spring reading, 2018. For more information, including how to purchase, go to http://www.ladonnamarie.org. For bookings, sponsorships, and media opportunities, contact FranBriggs@aol.com
