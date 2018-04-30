SURE Launches New TV & VoD Search and Discovery App called “Sure On Demand” powered by Vennetics.
SURE on Demand enables users to search and discover movies and TV shows across all the leading UK online entertainment services simultaneously.DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 1st 2018 - Dublin, Ireland:
Vennetics, an innovator of telecommunications and Video on Demand applications, has today announced the deployment of its Mobile Video Platform (MVP) with the Channel Islands and Isle of Man Fixed Line and Mobile Operator, Sure.
Vennetics MVP provides an aggregated search capability that spans all of the leading internet based video on demand (VoD) services. It uniquely curates the video content into one easy to use white label App, enabling users to search and discover movies and TV shows across all the leading entertainment services simultaneously. Vennetics innovative approach of leveraging existing OTT content removes the enormous costs associated with launching a Video on Demand service. Most importantly it delivers a new, lucrative revenue stream to mobile carriers from generous commissions earned from the content provider's affiliate programs. These commissions help mobile carriers monetise the significant and increasing volumes of OTT video traffic on their networks.
“Our customers have been eagerly looking for a service that allows them to find all their favourite movies and TV shows in one place. Working with the team at Vennetics we’ve responded to this customer need by introducing the groundbreaking Sure on Demand App,” said Mike Fawkner-Corbett, Head of Product at Sure. “What’s great about the Sure on Demand App is that it enables you to search and quickly discover the movies or TV shows you’re looking for across all the leading catch up and on demand providers in the UK simultaneously. We also provide a clever price comparison feature to ensure our customers get the best entertainment at the best price”.
According to Kieran Dalton, Chairman of Vennetics “we’re delighted to be working with the team at Sure. The Sure On Demand App is like a TV Guide for today’s viewer. We work closely with content providers to ensure that their content is delivered to the end user precisely as they intended. We do this by deep linking directly to the content from the Sure On Demand App to the content provider’s own app on the consumer’s smartphone or tablet. In a world where illegal downloading and streaming is far too prevalent, this helpful guide is welcome news for the leading online content providers” Dalton concluded.
The Sure on Demand App is available to download now from both the App Store and from Google Play.
About Sure
Sure supplies telecommunication services in three major offshore jurisdictions: Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man. Across the islands, Sure delivers mobile, broadband, fixed line, data centre and enterprise solutions to consumers, corporate and public sector clients.
Sure is a member of the Batelco Group, a leading telecommunications provider to 14 markets spanning the Middle East & Northern Africa, Europe and the South Atlantic and Indian Ocean.
About Vennetics
At Vennetics we’re committed to enabling our customers launch relevant and engaging services. Services that delight end users and meet their evolving entertainment and communication needs.
