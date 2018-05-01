MMS Partners with University of Findlay to Provide Medical Writing and Clinical Trial Disclosure Courses
Clinical research organization created the MMS Technical Writing Certificate with the universityCANTON, MICH. AND FINDLAY, OHIO , UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MMS Holdings Inc. (MMS) – a global, leading clinical research organization – announced today that they have partnered with the University of Findlay to provide online medical writing and clinical trial disclosures courses to students at the university and across the globe. Through this partnership, students are able to earn a Technical Writing Certificate from the University of Findlay in partnership with MMS University. The MMS Courses offered provide the necessary technical writing skills needed to be a successful medical writer preparing documents to support drug development and in preparing clinical trial disclosures.
The University of Findlay is hosting a live broadcast today to train students on Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and introduce what will be learned during the summer semester. Enrollment is currently open for the summer and fall semesters.
“Our goal with the medical writing and clinical trial disclosure courses is to provide students with a diverse set of skills that allow them to explore a broader net of career options following graduation,” said Dr. Teresa Cesena, Sr. Manager, Regulatory & Medical Writing, MMS. “These course offerings are packed with information and hands-on experience that many would only expect to receive on-the-job, written and taught from our daily responsibilities within pharma.”
Each of the courses are Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) certified, and titles offered as part of the certificate include Fundamentals of Medical Writing, Clinical Trial Disclosure, and Medical Writing of New Drug Application Clinical Modules.
“Partnering with MMS has allowed us to provide a unique course offering that few can offer,” said Debra Parker, Pharm.D., Dean of the College of Pharmacy, University of Findlay. “Students and working professionals alike have expressed a great deal of interest in the program, and we welcome all to take part.”
Although offered through the College of Pharmacy, students from other University of Findlay programs and other universities, as well as current professionals, are welcome to apply for the courses.
Learn more about the MMS Technical Writing Certificate at: https://www.findlay.edu/pharmacy/mms-technical-writing
About MMS
MMS is a global, leading clinical research organization that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex regulatory submission challenges. As a data CRO, we are pioneers and leaders in regulatory submissions for our sponsors. Strong industry experience and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable partner in creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com.
About University of Findlay
University of Findlay cultivates the potential within each student through academic excellence, transformative experiences and a supportive community. The University is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and innovative thinkers through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom.
Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the city of Findlay, the University of Findlay has nearly 60 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 10 master’s degrees, a doctor of pharmacy, a Ed.D. and a doctor of physical therapy. More than 4,000 students from several countries are enrolled at Findlay. With it’s robust international student population, Findlay's campus offers global experiences to students from all over the world. In addition, our faculty and staff strive to create a supportive community in which our students grow and find their path to a meaningful life and productive career.
