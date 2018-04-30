Law Firm Marketing Expert Discusses Crafting a Consistent Content Marketing Plan and Strategy

Content marketing has proven to be the most effective in helping firms gain new clients. Mary Ann Fasanella, law firm marketing guru, shares tips and insights.

Legal marketing is undoubtedly here to stay. It is not easy, but if done right, it can do wonders for your law firm by increasing exposure, expanding credibility, and attracting new clients.” — Mary Ann Fasanella, CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advertising for legal services used to be illegal through the majority of the 20th century. Word-of-mouth promotions were the only method of marketing that legal counselors could practice. When law firm marketing was forbidden, the possibilities seemed endless. From yellow page ads to commercials and direct mail, legal marketing is currently riding the wave of the most significant kind of marketing prevalent today –Content marketing.



Although there are a number of opportunities that allow you to spread the word and increase your credibility, content marketing has proven to be the most effective in helping you gain new clients.



As of now, content is the core of any successful internet marketing strategy, specifically in the legal space. As a legal expert, people seek out your advice in times of legal disputes. Content produced by law firms can be a great way to educate the masses while showcasing your firm’s expertise.



Content creation is not easy. Law firms incorporate efforts not just from their legal teams, attorneys and staff members but also enlist assistance from marketing companies and writers in order to create effective content. Content marketing needs to be strategic in order to be successful. Here are a few points you need to remember to bring your content strategy to life.



Envision your goals



Before starting on a content strategy, you must have a thorough idea of your objectives. First, identify the focal point of the content – a specific topic or a varied number of related topics. Next, figure out who it will be aimed at – your target audience.



You can then chart out what you hope to achieve from this form of marketing – visibility, educating your users, increasing thought leadership. Finally, choose the kind of content you will focus on – blogs, social media content, e-books, infographics, webinars. You can choose multiple mediums as your platform.



Design a strategy



Starting to write content without a plan or purpose might not bring you the success you are hoping for. If you want to grow your practice, a strategy that is built towards thought leadership, as well as increasing credibility, is important. Well-produced content requires a lot of research. Figuring out your target audience and how to reach them is a crucial act. Your content can then be strategically placed where it is more likely to be discovered by your target audience. The content that you provide them should be useful for them which helps create a focused content marketing strategy.



A good content strategy is an essential part of any marketing policy. It is a perpetual work in progress that evolves through various iterations. Law firms should produce quality content that ensures that their brand has a cohesive voice.



Once the strategy is built it’s important to have a plan of execution for creating and distributing the content. Choose your team members carefully. A style guide is also quite a handy resource to have while creating a strategy. A style guide is a tool that helps to make sure that the content is maintained with the same set of standardized rules across all of the brand’s communications and platforms. A decent guide is not only effective in creating consistent communications, but it also provides a real representation of the firm’s beliefs, values, vision, and goals.



Generate, Personalize and Optimize



Generate ideas and topics to write about. Scour the internet, news and socially relevant issues for inspiration. Your content should provide value, educate, inform and keep users up to date, and is a great place to begin.



Personalize your content to make it your own. In a sea of law firms, what is it about your content that will make it stand out? How can you customize your firm’s content to be tailored to your audience? Identify a distinct style to bring maximum visibility to your content. Consistency is key. This also raises loyalty and trust among prospective clients.



Optimize your content to increase traffic to your site. Search engines play a vital role in delivering relevant, targeted traffic to your site. By incorporating a few relevant target keywords or even closely related phrases throughout your text. But don’t go overboard. You should always remember to write for people, not for search engines.



Keep in mind who you are writing for and how to best appeal to that target audience. At the end of the day, content that is of interest to people will get shared, linked and increase your following.



Legal marketing is undoubtedly here to stay. It is not easy, but if done right, it can do wonders for your law firm by increasing exposure, expanding credibility, and attracting new clients. Advisory Concept Evolvers can help you if you’re looking for ways to increase the reach of your legal services! Contact us today at 215-510-2167 for a free phone consultation.