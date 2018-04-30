Spanish street scene by Ludwig Bemelmans (Fr./Am., 1898-1962) brings $13,750 at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers' April 14 sale

Casein paint, ink and pencil on board by Ludwig Belelmans, signed and dated 1956 ($13,750). Jade rock crystal bronze shelf clock, made in China and Switzerland, late 19th century ($2,812). Queen Anne tiger maple highboy, made in New England, 18th century, 76 inches tall ($2,500). 19th century Italian Carrera marble fountain bowl base, 38 inches in diameter, 22 inches tall ($5,312) Large circa 1880 Japanese Meiji period carved wood etagare, 96 inches tall, profusely carved ($3,835).

The sale was held online and in the Bruneau & Co. gallery, located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston. The Bemelmans painting was the auction's top achiever.

I was pleased to see the Bemelmans painting exceed our expectations. In fact, there was strong bidding all around, with some prices making it feel like it was fifteen years ago. Overall a great sale.” — Kevin Bruneau