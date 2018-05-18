West Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges an Energy Worker with Mesothelioma in West Virginia to Call Them for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers for Compensation

The going rate for a very skilled mesothelioma attorney's legal fees to represent a diagnosed person in West Virginia with mesothelioma is 33.3% of the gross settlement amount----not 40%.” — West Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a person who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in West Virginia to call to us anytime at 800-714-0303 for our incredibly unique approach to compensation, especially if we are talking about an energy worker, a power plant worker, a coal miner or a US Navy Veteran.

"The most important service we offer is instant access to most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys in the United States who consistently get the very best financial compensation results for their clients. Have you ever heard a cable TV ad or seen an Internet ad related to mesothelioma where the message is- we are focused on the best possible financial compensation for-our clients? We are the only group that offers this promise, and it is a very big deal as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." http://WestVirginia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Vital Things to Avoid When It Comes to Hiring an Attorney to Assist a Person in West Virginia With Mesothelioma from the West Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center:

* There is no such thing as a federally sponsored mesothelioma claims center or a Veterans claim center sponsored by the US Navy. Deceptive ads such as this are typically sponsored by mesothelioma middleman law firms who broker-out people with mesothelioma to other law firms.

* The going rate for a very skilled mesothelioma attorney's legal fees to represent a diagnosed person in West Virginia with mesothelioma is 33.3% of the gross settlement amount----not 40%.

* If the specific lawyer a family in West Virginia is talking to does not have actual references that confirm he/she was directly responsible for a million dollar plus mesothelioma compensation settlement for an energy worker or Navy Veteran within the last 12 months-please call us at 800-714-0303 for direct access to some of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys who have these types of references.

* To obtain the very best possible financial compensation a diagnosed person in West Virginia may need an actual lawsuit or trial to get the best possible financial compensation. "Taking the lawsuit or trial option off the table for a diagnosed person such as a Navy Veteran, energy worker or anyone in West Virginia is incredibly foolish because a court trial verdict may produce the largest potential compensation as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303." http://WestVirginia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



Please don’t shortchange yourself or your family member by not selecting the nation’s most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys if you have been diagnosed with this rare form of cancer anywhere in West Virginia-including-Wheeling, Morgantown, Martinsburg, Charleston, Huntington, and Fairmont.” http://WestVirginia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The West Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center is also incredibly focused on making certain a diagnosed victim in the Mountain State has the best treatment options. Two of the better options for diagnosed victims in West Virginia include the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center in Morgantown, or the University of Pittsburgh’s Cancer Institute:

* The Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center Morgantown, West Virginia: http://www.wvucancer.org/.#sthash.lf6xcXiQ.dpuf

* The University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: http://upci.upmc.edu/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in West Virginia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://WestVirginia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html