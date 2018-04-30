Digital Pens Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Digital Pens by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. 

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): 

Luidia 
I.R.I.S. 
Sony 
Kent Displays 
Livescribe 
Wacom 
ACE CAD Enterprise 
E-pens 
NoteSlate 
Neo smartpen 

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
Active Digital Pen 
Positional Digital Pen 
Camera-Based Digital Pen 
Accelerometer-Based Digital Pen 
Trackball-Based Digital Pen 
Others 

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): 
Clinical Documentation 
Education 
Billing & Back Office 
Communication 

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Regions etc.): 
China 
Japan & Korea 
India 
Southeast Asia 
Oceania

Table of Content 
1 Industry Overview 
1.1 Digital Pens Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Development of Digital Pens 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 By Product Type 
1.2.2 By Application 
1.3 Asia-Pacific Overview 
2 Major Companies List 
2.1 Luidia (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.2 I.R.I.S. (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.3 Sony (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.4 Kent Displays (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.5 Livescribe (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.6 Wacom (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.7 ACE CAD Enterprise (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.8 E-pens (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.9 NoteSlate (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.10 Neo smartpen (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
3 Market Competition 
3.1 Company Competition 
3.2 Regional Market by Company 
4 Digital Pens Market by Type 
4.1 By Type 
4.1.1 Active Digital Pen 
4.1.2 Positional Digital Pen 
4.1.3 Camera-Based Digital Pen 
4.1.4 Accelerometer-Based Digital Pen 
4.1.5 Trackball-Based Digital Pen 
4.1.6 Others 
4.2 Market Size 
4.3 Market Forecast 
5 Market Demand 
5.1 Demand Situation 
5.1.1 Demand in Clinical Documentation 
5.1.2 Demand in Education 
5.1.3 Demand in Billing & Back Office 
5.1.4 Demand in Communication 
5.2 Regional Demand Comparison 
5.3 Demand Forecast 
6 Region Operation 
6.1 Regional Production 
6.2 Regional Market 
6.3 by Region 
6.3.1 China 
6.3.1.1 By Type 
6.3.1.2 By Application 
6.3.2 Japan & Korea 
6.3.2.1 By Type 
6.3.2.2 By Application 
6.3.3 India 
6.3.3.1 By Type 
6.3.3.2 By Application 
6.3.4 Southeast Asia 
6.3.4.1 By Type 
6.3.4.2 By Application 
6.3.5 Oceania 
6.3.5.1 By Type 
6.3.5.2 By Application 
6.4 Regional Forecast 
7 Marketing & Price 
7.1 Price and Margin 
7.1.1 Price Trends 
7.1.2 Factors of Price Change 
7.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis 
7.2 Marketing Channel 
8 Upstream & Cost 
8.1 Upstream 
8.2 Cost 
9 Industry Environment 
9.1 Policy 
9.2 Economics 
9.3 Sociology 
9.4 Technology 
10 Research Conclusion 

