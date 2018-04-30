Flyrt.net a New Social Media Network Announces its Launch and the Re-Birth of Flirting in Traffic

Flyrt.net Flirting in Traffic Flirting on Campus

Flyrt.net gives users a new way to meet others in their vicinity by linking a real-life ID tag to their online profiles on their social network.

You're in your car stopped at a red light. You glance over and see a really attractive blonde. You want to roll down your window and get their phone number, but the light turns green and they're gone.” — Ben Philips

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia, PA May 1, 2018 - Flyrt, LLC, a localized social media start-up, announces the release of the new social network Flyrt.net, which contains links to their 8-site network of social communities targeting all walks of life and even includes traffic and dogs.When users land on Flyrt.net they are presented with links to 8 social communities: FlirtDog.com, Flyrt.live, FlirtingInTraffic.com, FlirtingOnCampus.com, Frampus.com, Flirt.dog, NeighborlyFriends.com & LocalAreaLive.com, each having its own specific purpose in everyday life in order to provide something for everyone.Benjamin Philips, Founder and President of Flyrt, LLC, said " Flirting is part of life. You're in your car stopped at a red light. You casually glance out your window and see a really attractive blonde. You want to roll down your window and get their phone number, but the light turns green and they speed away. You pass people you'd like to meet in your apartment building's lobby, on city streets, college campuses, walking your dogs, entertainment venues; what we're doing is providing a means to follow up on those innocent flirts on our network of sites." Philips came up with the idea for Flyrt.net over 10 years ago while he was working on the original iteration of Flirting in Traffic, but the technology wasn't quite ready for this back then.Each site links a real-life ID element to their profile (a bumper sticker, an ID tag, a wrist band, a key chain, etc). Each element is printed with a unique ID that links to user profiles, and by displaying the ID element as an accessory on their person or property, users are now searchable by their IDs and can securely meet people in real-time, in real-life, and online. Philips states, "You already know what the person looks like because you've seen them in real life already. Their online photo provides additional recall. It is for all people who want to meet other people after they've made contact somewhere in everyday life."Flirting in Traffic has already exceeded 125,000 page hits in April 2018 with over 3,500 unique visitors and is paving the way for the entire Flyrt network to grow and become one of the top social communities on the internet. "Our target is to have at least 1000 members on each of the sites in our network by Labor Day 2018, but we don’t want to stop there," said Philips. "Flyrt's network is constantly evolving so register now and check back often."In celebration of their official launch, Flyrt is an official sponsor of the 2018 Dad Vail Regatta and will be giving out free Flirting in Traffic stickers, and will have unique FlirtDog, Frampus, Flyrt & Flirting in Traffic merchandise at the regatta in Philadelphia, PA on Friday & Saturday May 11 & 12; Dad Vail Regatta; 4 Boathouse Row; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19130For more information, please visit the websites at: https://www.flyrt.net and https://www.flirtingintraffic.com Contact Information:Flyrt, LLCBenjamin Philips, Founder & President215.617.6472Contact email: ben@flyrt.net

Flirting in Traffic