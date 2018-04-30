Reinsurance in Slovakia Market Trends and Drivers Analysis 2017 To 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinsurance in Slovakia Market

Synopsis

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the Slovak economy and demographics, and provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Slovak insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

Summary

'Reinsurance in Slovakia Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Slovak reinsurance segment, including:

An outlook of the Slovak reinsurance segment

A comprehensive overview of the Slovak economy and demographics

Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Slovak insurance industry

The competitive landscape in the Slovak reinsurance segment

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Slovakia:

It provides historical values for the Slovak reinsurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Slovak reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Slovakia, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects.

It analyzes various natural and man-made hazards and their impact on the Slovak insurance industry

Reasons To Buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Slovak reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Slovak reinsurance segment.

Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Slovak insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• The growth in the establishment of large industrial projects has created opportunities for the insurance industry, and consequently for the reinsurance segment.

As Slovakia is a small, open and export-oriented economy, instability in the EU due to Brexit, the Greek debt crisis and Russia–Ukraine conflict will have a negative impact on the industry’s growth.

The industry is exposed to investment and reinvestment risk arising from persistently low interest rates.

Most insurers in Slovakia cede premiums to reinsurers established by their parent companies.

As Solvency II increases the firm’s capital requirements and raises fixed costs, it will drain resources that previously would have been allocated to business operations.

The industry’s expansion coupled with the country’s economic development will support the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

.Continued

