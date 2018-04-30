Overview of Pneumonia Market 2017-2027 | Merck & Co. Inc., Allergan Plc, The Medicines Company and Nabriva Therapeutics

Healthcare

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 30, 2018

Summary

Pneumonia is a lung infection that causes inflammatory condition in one or both lungs. It affects small air sacs known as alveoli by filing them with fluid or pus, making a person difficult to breathe. It can be classified into community-acquired pneumonia and hospital-acquired pneumonia. Hospital acquired pneumonia can be further classified into healthcare associated pneumonia and ventilator associated pneumonia. A person suffering from pneumonia can experience problems like fever along with chills, cough with pus or phlegm, shortness of breath, pain in chest while breath in or coughing and lower than normal body temperature, rapid heartbeats, ongoing nausea or vomiting and decline in energy levels.

The U.S. is expected to be the first region to start selling pneumonia drugs in pipeline and later on, penetration of pneumonia drugs would occur in Europe. The U.S. and Europe have high prevalence of severe forms of multiple drug resistance (MDR) organism which would result into a high demand for pneumonia drugs in future.

Report Highlights

The global pneumonia market is expected to grow in future with growing ageing population, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, increasing healthcare expenditure, accelerating economic growth, growing children population and rise in multiple drug resistance (MDR) organisms. Key trends of this market include progressing drug under pipeline, innovation in treatment options and increased preference towards combination therapy. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including stringent regulations and entry of generic drugs.

The report “Global Pneumonia Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2025)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering U.S, and Europe along with the global market. The report profiles key players of the market including Merck & Co. Inc., Allergan Plc, The Medicines Company and Nabriva Therapeutics.

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Pneumonia

1.2 Causes

1.3 Symptoms and Diagnosis

1.4 Treatment

Global Pneumonia Market Analysis

2.1 Pneumonia Market

2.1.1 Global Lefamulin Drug Revenue Forecast

2.1.2 Global ASN100 Drug Revenue Forecast

Regional Markets

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. CAP Patient Population Forecast

3.1.2 The U.S. CAP Patient Population by Category

3.1.3 The U.S. CAP Outpatient Population Forecast

3.1.4 The U.S. CAP Hospital Patient Population Forecast

3.1.5 The U.S. HAP/VAP Population Forecast

3.1.6 The U.S. Lefamulin Drug Revenue Forecast by Category

3.1.7 The U.S. Lefamulin Drug Revenue Forecast by Patient Type for CAP

3.1.8 The U.S. Lefamulin Drug Revenue Forecast for HAP/VAP

3.1.9 The U.S. ASN100 Drug Revenue Forecast for VAP

.Continued

