Orange Sticker Campaign Launches Creating a Unifying Way to Stick it to Skin Cancer this May Melanoma Awareness Month

GLENVIEW, IL, USA, April 30, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global push to eradicate skin cancer starts this May with the official launch of the Orange Sticker and OrangeSticker.org. One in five of us will get skin cancer – but unlike other forms of cancer, skin cancer is preventable. The Orange Sticker is a global awareness social media campaign reminding us that we have the power to prevent this disease. Wearing the Orange Sticker is a supportive and fun way for people from all backgrounds to share their commitment to “Stick it to Skin Cancer.”For the first time, all skin cancer charities and organizations will be supported and united under one umbrella: OrangeSticker.org. May is Melanoma Awareness Month as well as the official kick off to summer, which makes it a perfect opportunity to empower the public with preventative measures and knowledge. Imagine how many lives would be saved if even for this one upcoming summer, individuals protected themselves and their children from damaging sun exposure.To make a splash this summer and “Stick it to Skin Cancer,” OrangeSticker.org is rewarding people who show off their commitment to safe sun by wearing the Orange Sticker (which is available for free from OrangeSticker.org). Every person who uploads a photo with the Orange Sticker can enter a drawing for an all-expenses-paid family trip to Disney Land. Once OrangeSticker.org reaches 100,000 photos a winner will be chosen at random – and four skin cancer charities (which will be chosen over the summer) will receive $100,000 total.It couldn’t be simpler to participate in this global awareness challenge:Slap on the orange stickerSnap your​ pictureShare it on orangesticker.org​Stick it to skin cancer! ​The global launch of the Orange Sticker and “Stick it to Skin Cancer” campaign will take place on May 4, 2018 at The Derm ( http://thederm.com ) in Glenview, Illinois from 5pm to 7pm.2601 Compass Road, Suite 125Glenview, IL 60026(847) 843-3376For free orange stickers, further information on this campaign and skin cancer prevention tips, visit OrangeSticker.org.About Dr. Amy Brodsky, creator of and spokeswoman for OrangeSticker.orgOver the past 13 years, Dr. Amy Brodsky has earned a reputation as one of the country’s foremost rising stars in the dermatological field. After years of treating the damages caused by harmful sun exposure, Dr. Brodsky made it her mission to educate the public about “safe sun” and preventing skin cancer.In 2012, Dr. Brodsky founded Pediatric Sun Protection Foundation, Inc. (PSPF), a philanthropic endeavor born out of her passion for skin cancer prevention and desire to educate others about effective sun protection for children. Dr. Brodsky has dedicated her career to the research and practice of innovative dermatologic treatments and the clinical implications of cosmetics. Dr. Brodsky earned her certification from the American Academy of Dermatology in 2002 and opened her own practice in 2007. She is currently affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. Her cosmetic acumen and early adoption of skincare innovations quickly gained the attention of top media outlets in Chicago, which resulted in ongoing guest appearances on television networks like ABC, NBC, WGN, Fox and The U.Dr. Brodsky, a mother of two, is based in Chicago.