Programmable Power Supply Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2023
Programmable Power Supply Market 2018
This report studies the Programmable Power Supply market, Programmable power supplies are sometimes called "system" power supplies, as they are often used as part of a computer-operated system for testing or production. A programmable Production power supply’s Production voltage can be set (programmed) by the user.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Programmable Power Supply in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
AMETEK Programmable Power
TDK-Lambda
TEKTRONIX, INC.
CHROMA ATE INC.
Keysight Technologies
Magna-Power Electronics, Inc.
National Instruments Corporation
B&K Precision
EA-ELEKTRO-AUTOMATIK
XP Power
GW Instek
Rigol Technologies
Kepco Inc
Acopian Technical Company
Puissance Plus
Versatile Power
EPS Stromversorgung GmbH
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Single-Output Type
Dual-Output Type
Multiple-Output Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Semiconductor Fabrication
Automotive Electronics Test
Industrial Production
University & Laboratory
Medical
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Programmable Power Supply Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Single-Output Type
1.2.2 Dual-Output Type
1.2.3 Multiple-Output Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Semiconductor Fabrication
1.3.2 Automotive Electronics Test
1.3.3 Industrial Production
1.3.4 University & Laboratory
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 AMETEK Programmable Power
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Programmable Power Supply Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 AMETEK Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 TDK-Lambda
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Programmable Power Supply Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 TDK-Lambda Programmable Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 TEKTRONIX, INC.
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Programmable Power Supply Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 TEKTRONIX, INC. Programmable Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 CHROMA ATE INC.
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Programmable Power Supply Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 CHROMA ATE INC. Programmable Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Keysight Technologies
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Programmable Power Supply Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Keysight Technologies Programmable Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Magna-Power Electronics, Inc.
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Programmable Power Supply Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 Magna-Power Electronics, Inc. Programmable Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 National Instruments Corporation
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Programmable Power Supply Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Type 1
2.7.2.2 Type 2
2.7.3 National Instruments Corporation Programmable Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 B&K Precision
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Programmable Power Supply Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Type 1
2.8.2.2 Type 2
2.8.3 B&K Precision Programmable Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
..…..Continued
