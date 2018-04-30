Biodegradable Polymers Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Biodegradable Polymers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2023”

PUNE, INDIA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Biodegradable Polymers Market 2018

The demand for biodegradable polymers is increasing at a rapid pace in the developing economies of APAC and MEA due to growing concern over greenhouse gas (GHG) emission and pollution. Mature markets such as Europe and North America are also growing steadily. High consumer preference for sustainability and government legislations such as the ban on traditional non-degradable plastic bags are increasing the demand for biodegradable polymers in these regions.

The analysts forecast the global biodegradable polymers market to grow at a CAGR of 21.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global biodegradable polymers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of biodegradable polymers across regions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• North America

• Western Europe

• ROW



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/855020-global-biodegradable-polymers-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Biodegradable Polymers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Arkema

• BASF

• NatureWorks

• Novamont

• Plantic

Other prominent vendors

• Braskem

• Cereplast

• DSM

• DuPont

• Ecospan

• Evonik Industries

• FP International

• Metabolix

• Meredian Holdings Group

• Toray Industries

Market driver

• Eco-friendly packaging: Enhanced consumer appeal

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Cost-effectiveness of conventional plastic over biodegradable polymers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Automotive manufacturers focusing on reduction in carbon footprint

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/855020-global-biodegradable-polymers-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Market size calculation

• Market segmentation

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Outlook

• Eco-profiling of biodegradable polymers

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global biodegradable polymers market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global biodegradable polymers market by type

• Global PLA-based biodegradable polymers market

• Global starch-based biodegradable polymers market

• Global other biodegradable polymers market

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global biodegradable polymers market by application

• Biodegradable polymers in the food packaging sector

• Biodegradable polymers in the foam packaging sector

• Biodegradable polymers in the biodegradable bags sector

• Biodegradable polymers in the agricultural sector

• Biodegradable polymers in other sectors

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global biodegradable polymers market by geography

• Biodegradable polymers market in Western Europe

• Biodegradable polymers market in North America

• Biodegradable polymers market in ROW

PART 09: Market drivers

• Eco-friendly packaging: Enhanced consumer appeal

• Government emphasis on efficient plastic waste management

• Emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Difficulty in labeling and lack of consumer education

• Cost-effectiveness of conventional plastic over biodegradable polymers

• Complexity in adopting biodegradable polymers over synthetic polymers

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Keen focus on sustainable production

• Surge in global plastic bottle production

• Automotive manufacturers focusing on reduction in carbon footprint

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

• Arkema

• BASF

• NatureWorks

• Novamont

• Plantic

..…..Continued