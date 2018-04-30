Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Micronized Wax Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2023”

Micronized Wax Market 2018

Micronized wax is the general term for a class of polymer powder, usually as ink and paint additives. Usually, it is a power whose particle size is less than 30mm. Owning to different raw material, there are for main types of micronized wax-PE micronized wax, PP micronized wax and PTFE micronized wax. It is mainly used to produce ink, coat, paint, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Micronized Wax in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Sasol

Clariant

Honeywell

Lubrizol

MüNZING Corporation

MPI

Nanjing Tianshi

Michelman

Shamrock Technologies

Ceronas



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PE Micronized Wax

PP Micronized Wax

PTFE Micronized Wax

FT Micronized Wax

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Coatings

Paint

Inks

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Micronized Wax market.

Chapter 1, to describe Micronized Wax Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Micronized Wax, with sales, revenue, and price of Micronized Wax, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Micronized Wax, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;



