Clinical Nutrition Market 2017 Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast to 2022
Healthcare
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
The market has been segmented based on type, end-users and geography. Based on type, the market in this report is segmented into enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition and infant nutrition. The infant nutrition segment covers milk-based, organic, soy-based, prebiotics and probiotics, and follow-up products. The enteral nutrition segment covers standard nutrition and disease-specific nutritional support. The parenteral nutrition segment in this report includes carbohydrates, lipids, trace elements, amino acids and vitamins and minerals. The products include, but are not limited to, the segments considered in this report. The applications of clinical nutrition considered in this report include therapeutic applications and healthcare settings. In therapeutic applications, the report covers oncology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, diabetes, immunology, critical care and other diseases. The healthcare settings segment includes acute care hospitals, nursing homes, home care settings and inpatient rehabilitation facilities. In addition, the report covers a detailed background of medical nutrition therapy that includes oral nutrition supplements (dietary supplements, functional and fortified foods, and food intolerance products), along with clinical nutrition routes enteral and parenteral. The market sizing is done for infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition, adult nutrition and geriatric nutrition. The regional market analysis of clinical nutrition is also covered in this report.
Report Highlights
The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantage, competitive landscape among the key players in the clinical nutrition industry and market dynamics. A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors right from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market specific microeconomic influences that were needed to analyze the future trends of this market. The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and available patents. Key vendor analysis, new products and developments with financials are also provided, to enable easy decision making.
Report Includes:
- 50 data tables and 46 additional tables
- An overview of global markets for clinical nutrition within the industry
- Analyses of global market trends. with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Quantification and segmentation of the clinical nutrition market by regions, end users, and nutrition types
- Examination of market dynamics, along with growth driving factors, opportunities, restraints etc.
- Identification of shifts in the market, in terms of regional competitive advantage, and the competitive landscape among key players
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Atrium Innovations, Abbott Nutrition, Baxter International, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Glanbia Plc, Lonza Group Ltd., Nestlé SA, and Pfizer, Inc.ABBOTT NUTRITION
Atrium Innovations
B BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
Claris Lifesciences Ltd.
DUPONT NUTRITION & HEALTH
FRESENIUS KABI AG
GLANBIA PLC
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Clinical Nutrition Market Overview
Introduction to Clinical Nutrition
Clinical Nutrition Product Ingredients
Nutrition Interventions
Drivers
Increasing Elderly Population
Premature Births
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Rise in Metabolic Disorders and Diabetes
Changing Lifestyle and Dietary Habits
Malnutrition
.Continued
