HYDERABAD, India, April 26, 2018
The Animal Nutrition Market is estimated to hit $22.15 billion by 2023
According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Animal Nutrition Market: By Nutrient (Amino Acids, Minerals, Vitamins, Eubiotics, Enzymes, Others); By Livestock (Ruminant, Poultry, Aquaculture, Swine, Equine, Pets, Others); By Administration Method (Oral, Topical and Injection); By Geography - (2018-2023)”, the market is largely driven by the increasing adoption of animal nutrition products by the farmers and producers for the high quality production of meat and milk globally.
APAC continues to lead the market share and growth during 2018-2023.
Asia-Pacific region is the prominent market for animal nutrition, with the highest share in the overall market. This segment is projected to continue its dominance in the coming years as well as growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. The market is estimated to grow faster in the developing countries such as Brazil, China and India. North America and Europe account for more than half the global market and are poised to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among farmers and government initiatives that are encouraging the livestock industries in these countries, are the major factors fueling Asia-Pacific animal nutrition market growth.
Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:
Animal nutritional needs includes: energy, protein, essential minerals and vitamins which are met by the intake of various combinations of pastures, forage crops, conserved forages (hay and silage) and concentrates (grains and processed meals). Animal Nutrition products are used at various stages in the meat production value chain. These products are used by livestock producers, integrated feed producers, feed mills, macro blends producers and premixers. Animal Nutrition products are manufactured and marketed by various players and delivered in various forms such as animal feed additives, premixes, specialty feed and compound feed.
Livestock producers use these animal nutrition products in small doses to enhance and maintain the overall health of animals. It also prevents the livestock from various disease outbreaks and helps in increasing the overall body mass of the animals. Once these animals grow and become mature, they are used for meat and dairy production. These products are sold to consumers through various distribution channels such as retail shops, online, or are consumed at restaurants. Therefore, animal nutrition plays a significant role in retaining good health of animals and providing quality end-products to humans.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:
1. Consumer awareness coupled with rising demand for quality and nutrition food from consumers, is set to drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.
2. Rapidly rising mass production of meat and meat products is an indicator of growing trend for landless meat production facilities. Increase in industrial production of meat, especially in emerging economies such as India and China, drive the demand for animal nutrition market.
Increase in industrial production of meat, especially in emerging economies such as India and China, drive the demand for animal nutrition market.
Key Players of the Animal Nutritions Market:
The major key players of the Animal Nutritions Market includes Adisseo France SAS, Royal DSM and Archer Daniels Midland Company.
Nutreco N.V. acquired two Brazilian companies namely, Fatec Indústria de Nutrição e Saúde Animal Ltda (Brazil) and BRNova Sistemas Nutriconais S.A. (Brazil) to strengthen its distribution network and product portfolio in animal nutrition. The company is focusing on the growth of animal nutrition segment with focus on innovation and acquisition as key strategies. DSM also makes use of acquisitions and collaboration with companies to strengthen its product innovation and production capacity. DSM is the first company to introduce the concept of ‘Eubiotics’ a feed additive made of Organic acid, prebiotics, probiotics and essential oils. This differentiates the product portfolio of DSM from the other players in the industry.
