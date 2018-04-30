Andy Lilly of Armour Comms appointed Chair of Technical Standards Committee at Secure Chorus
Armour welcomes NCSC to Secure Chorus
Dr Lilly commented: “In addition to the UK government’s requirement to protect OFFICIAL and OFFICIAL SENSITIVE communications, it is key that the resulting multimedia systems provide interoperability between different vendor systems, to support the creation of pan-government and pan-enterprise collaboration capabilities. The definition of suitable forward-looking technical standards is critical to enabling this interoperability and promoting the growth of the associated networks and services both across the UK and internationally.”
Armour has had a key role in Secure Chorus since the group’s formation, working to define and develop the underlying security technologies into products such as Armour Mobile, demonstrating how communications applications can be created that combine the ease-of-use of social media apps while providing the security and seat-of-trust needed by government, defence, finance, healthcare and enterprises who need to protect and control their mobile communications on off-the-shelf, commercial smartphones, tablets and desktops.
Andreina West
PR Artistry
44 1491 845553
email us here