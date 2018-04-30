Andy Lilly of Armour Comms appointed Chair of Technical Standards Committee at Secure Chorus

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,563 in the last 365 days.

The definition of suitable forward-looking technical standards is critical to enabling interoperability and promoting the growth of associated networks and services across the UK and internationally”
— Dr Andy Lilly, CTO, Armour Communications
LONDON, UK, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Andy Lilly, CTO of Armour Communications, has been elected as Chairperson of the Secure Chorus Technical Standards Committee. Armour Comms is a founding member of Secure Chorus, which recently welcomed the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) into the organisation. Secure Chorus serves as a platform for public-private sector collaboration in developing a security baseline for secure multimedia communications: this is a key strand in the UK’s digital economy strategy, “to make the UK the safest place to live and do business online”, as regularly espoused by Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Culture and Sport (DCMS).

Dr Lilly commented: “In addition to the UK government’s requirement to protect OFFICIAL and OFFICIAL SENSITIVE communications, it is key that the resulting multimedia systems provide interoperability between different vendor systems, to support the creation of pan-government and pan-enterprise collaboration capabilities. The definition of suitable forward-looking technical standards is critical to enabling this interoperability and promoting the growth of the associated networks and services both across the UK and internationally.”

Armour has had a key role in Secure Chorus since the group’s formation, working to define and develop the underlying security technologies into products such as Armour Mobile, demonstrating how communications applications can be created that combine the ease-of-use of social media apps while providing the security and seat-of-trust needed by government, defence, finance, healthcare and enterprises who need to protect and control their mobile communications on off-the-shelf, commercial smartphones, tablets and desktops.

