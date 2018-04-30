Precision Medicine Market will register a CAGR of 12.0%through 2022

Healthcare

The advancement and innovation of new healthcare technologies are developing the platform for the growth of precision medicine market. Since, the announcement of ‘Precision Medicine Initiative’ by the president Barack Obama in January end, 2015, a large number of research and developments are being done for the development of precise drugs, targeted therapeutics, and laboratory tests. Presently, the main focus of the government initiatives is toward oncology, but it is anticipated to target almost all therapeutic area affected by genetic mutations.

The global precision medicine market is expected to reach $ 88 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of sub-markets, Pharmacogenomics is by far the fastest growing segment of global precision medicine market and it is expected to reach $12.0 billion by 2022.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global precision medicine market include; Abbott Laboratories (U.S), Almac Group, Ltd. (U.K.), ASURAGEN, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), Cepheid Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S) Medtronic (U.S.) and others.

Key Findings

• Americas dominated the global precision medicine market in 2015; however, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2015 – 2022.

• The companion diagnostics segment holds the largest share, with $10 billion value of the total market in 2015; while it is expected to reach $21.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.4% for the period 2015-2022.

• The cancer segments hold the largest share, with $21.1 billion value, of the total market in 2015; while it is expected to reach $46.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.8% for the period 2015 – 2022.

• Abbott Laboratories (U.S), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S) Medtronic (U.S.), are so far the leading market players for precision medicine market globally

Table of Contents

1 REPORT SCOPE 26

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 26

1.2 PRECISION MEDICINE: REPORT COVERAGE 27

1.3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 29

1.3.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FOR THE GLOBAL MARKET STUDY 30

1.3.1.1 Geographical Analysis 30

1.3.1.2 Demand Side & Supply Side Analysis 31

1.3.1.3 Data Synthesis and Bridging 31

1.3.2 GLOBAL PRECISION MEDICINE: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 32

1.3.3 KEY DATA POINT SOURCES 33

1.3.3.1 Data Points taken from Secondary Sources 33

1.3.3.2 Data Points taken from Primary Sources 33

1.4 REPORT DESCRIPTION 34

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 38

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 42

3.1 INTRODUCTION 42

3.2 MARKET TIMELINE 42

3.3 KEY PARTICIPANTS, STRATEGIES & DEVELOPMENTS 50

3.3.1 GOVERNMENT AGENCIES 50

3.3.2 ACADEMIC INSTITUTIONS 50

3.3.3 DEVICE & SERVICE PROVIDERS 51

.Continued

