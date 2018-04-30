Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market is anticipated to hit $850.54 million at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2023.
The south western region of the U.S. contributed the largest market share for U.S. Air Curtains Market and is anticipated to reach 149.1 K shipments by 2023.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HYDERABAD, India, April 26, 2018
Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market is anticipated to hit $850.54 million at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2023.
According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market: By Type (Recirculating, Non-Recirculating); By Distribution Channel (Distributors, Contractors and Others); By End User (Commercial, Industrial and Others) and By Country (U.S., Canada) - (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by low capital and installation costs, high reliability and ease of staging in the U.S. and Canada.
South West Region and Central Canada held the largest market share in the U.S. and Canada respectively for Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market
The south western region of the U.S. contributed the largest market share for U.S. Air Curtains Market and is anticipated to reach 149.1 K shipments by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.9%. However, the Mid-Atlantic region contributed the most to U.S. Unit Heaters Market and is expected to reach 50.4 k shipments by 2023 at a CAGR of 13.90%. While the highly diversified technology innovations and world leading industrial output of the country are the major factors of growth in the U.S., the government encouragement to adopt air curtains by offering financial incentives to businesses that purchase or rent air curtains, resulting in buyer inclination in Canada. The key applications include commercial and industrial, among others.
Selected Value Chain Analysis done in the full report
The market share analysis has been executed for all the air curtains and unit heater providers at both the global and country level. There were different parameters incorporated to understand the outreach of product and service providers. Some of these parameters include company’s revenue, product & service portfolio, developments specific to air curtains and unit heaters, geographic presence, distributors, sales channel and a few others.
These companies offers a wide range of products and services, tailored to fit the requirements of end users, thereby augmenting their respective positions in the market.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
The industrial and construction sectors are rapidly growing with time and boosting the adoption of Air curtains and unit heaters in the country.
The capability of Air curtains to minimize the infiltration of airborne contaminants in high traffic conditions has driven the National Sanitation Foundation to approve the deployment of air curtains into food service industry for insect and pest control.
Moreover, the use of Air curtains in food and beverages industry improved the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) system which is made mandatory by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for meat and juice as an effective measure of food safety to safeguard public health.
Air curtains are increasingly deployed in commercial buildings to avoid severe building heat losses caused by the air infiltration due to the unintentional entry of outside air, mostly through entrances, resulting in the further increase of power consumption.
Key players of Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market:
Ingersoll-Rand plc, United Technologies Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Flakt Woods are analyzed to be the dominant Air Curtain manufacturers and suppliers of unit heaters.
With customers preferring a low noise level air curtain with proficient stream range, these benchmarks have been the major focus for manufacturers in recent years.
A number of companies in this market, Marley in particular, have looked out for multiple number of motors to develop the required output and range while keeping the noise relatively low.Leading Air Curtain Suppliers like Berner and Mitsubishi have deployed air curtains that can be installed horizontally as well as vertically which has been a growing preference for customers.
Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:
1.Mars Air Systems
2.Powered Aire
3.Modine Manufacturing Company
4.Thermoscreens Inc;
5.Nortek Inc;
6.VTS Group
7.20+ Companies
