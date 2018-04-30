Registration Opens for The Defence Exports Conference, Sponsored by Pillsbury
SMi Group Reports: The 13th Defence Exports Conference will commence in Rome on the 19th and 20th September 2018LONDON, LONDON, ENGLAND, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are proud to announce that the 13th annual Defence Exports Conference will return to Rome on the 19th and 20th September, as the leading event for defence trade compliance.
This year’s agenda will focus on the emerging issues and challenges facing the defence trade in 2018 – sharing best practices for how leading organisations manage their global trade programmes.
After a year in office, the US Presidential administration is yet to make its intentions regarding trade reform clear and, with the Brexit deadline of March 2019 drawing closer, significant development to trade control is expected on both sides of the Atlantic.
A truly global event, delegates will hear from government speakers and senior international trade compliance professionals from around the world on regulation controls including: ITAR, EAR, ECR, Dual-Use and the Wassenaar Arrangement.
In addition, with a growing number of high profile cyber-attacks hitting industries across the globe in 2017, there is an urgent need to implement risk management strategies to adapt to the reliance on cloud-computing and cloud-services.
PRESENTATION HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
1) Modifications to Italian Export and Import Controls In 2017-18
Presented by: Minister Plenipotentiary Francesco Azzarello, Director National Authority for Armament Licensing and Controls, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2) BREXIT: An Opportunity for Trade Control Policy in the UK
Presented by: Chris Chew, Head of Policy, Export Control Joint Unit, UK Department for International Trade
3) US Export Changes In 2018 And Beyond
Presented by: Matthew Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Export Administration, Department of Commerce
& Tracy Minnifield, Deputy Director, Licensing Directorate, Defense Technology Security Administration
4) Cyber Risk Management at Fokker Gkn
Presented by: Andre Hermsen, Chief Compliance & Risk Officer, Fokker Technologies
Plus, there will be FOUR FOCUSED WORKSHOPS:
Two pre-conference workshops on the 18th September:
1) Jurisdiction, Classification, and Licensing; How to Please Your U.S. Suppliers
- Hosted By: Gary Stanley, President, Global Legal Services
2) Managing Export Compliance with U.S. suppliers: Essential knowledge on License Exceptions, U.S. Re-Export Controls, and Catch-All’s
- Hosted By: Matthew Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary, United States Department of Commerce
Two post-conference workshops on the 21st September:
1) New Technology – A bed of Roses or Increased Anxiety for Today’s Export Control
- Hosted By: Warren Bayliss, Global Head of Export Controls, Rolls-Royce
2) UK MoD ASSC Management – Exploiting Best Practice and Information across UK Defence
- Hosted By: Mark Jones, Waterguard ASSC Compliance Lead, UK MoD
The Defence Exports Conference
19th and 20th September 2018
Rome, Italy
