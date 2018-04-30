Non-Life Insurance in New Zealand Market Share, Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2020

Non-Life Insurance in New Zealand Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

'Non-Life Insurance in New Zealand Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the New Zealand non-life insurance segment, and a comparison of the New Zealand insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets and total investment income during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the New Zealand economy and demographics, explains the various types of natural hazard and their impact on the New Zealand insurance industry, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

'Non-Life Insurance in New Zealand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the New Zealand non-life insurance segment, including:

• The New Zealand non-life segment’s detailed outlook by product category

• A comprehensive overview of the New Zealand economy and demographics

• A comparison of the New Zealand non-life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

• The various distribution channels in the New Zealand non-life insurance segment

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the New Zealand insurance industry

• Details of the competitive landscape in the New Zealand non-life insurance segment

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the New Zealand insurance industry

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in New Zealand:

• It provides historical values for the New Zealand non-life insurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the New Zealand non-life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a comparison of the New Zealand non-life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

• It analyzes the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in New Zealand.

• It analyzes various natural hazards and their impact on the New Zealand insurance industry

• It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in New Zealand, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Highlights

• Property insurance was the largest category, accounting for 42.0% of the segment’s gross written premium in 2015.

• Agriculture plays an important role in New Zealand’s economy. Insurers in New Zealand provide a range of insurance options for farmers and farm assets.

• Cybersecurity insurance is an emerging trend in New Zealand. Legislation regarding cyber-risks is still evolving in New Zealand.

• Motor insurance premium prices remain stable throughout the review period. Customers with good claims histories or who invested in fleet risk-management programs received premium discounts.

• The country-wide distribution networks and high levels of customer trust of brokers supported the growth of insurance penetration and demand for non-life insurance.

• New Zealand’s life insurance segment is highly competitive, in the presence of both domestic and foreign insurers.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

5 Outlook by Category

6 Distribution Channel Outlook

6.1 Analysis by Distribution Channel

6.1.1 Brokers

