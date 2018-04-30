Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCAAS) Market 2018 - Industry Analysis, Share, Strategies & Forecast to 2021

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCAAS) Industry

New Study on “2018-2021 Unified Communication as a Service (UCAAS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Market Insights

Global unified communication as a services (UCaaS) market is expected to grow at significantly high CAGR of 24% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. UCaaS market is segmented on the basis components, organization size and vertical. UCaaS has been able to reduce the cost of organization by bringing in different services under one cloud. UCaaS is reducing the communication cost for small and medium business enterprises. UCaaS combines different sorts of communication into a single network. Easy pricing, lower cost of ownership and after sale services provided by vendors are driving the market. UCaaS’s potential to provide seamless communication will drive the future market growth.

UCaaS components include conferencing, messaging, voice and telephony, client, collaboration platforms and applications. UCaaS market is also segmented on the basis of organisation size. At present small and medium size business are the main target market for UCaaS. There are issues with compatibility and reliability in large organizations.

Regionally, North America is the largest market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe will be fastest growing market, marginally ahead of Asia Pacific.

Some points from table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. GAP ANALYSIS

2.3. HISTORICAL ANALYSIS

2.4. CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.5. ANALYST INSIGHT

2.5.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.5.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.5.3. CONCLUSION

2.6. REGULATION

2.6.1. TAX LAWS

2.6.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.6.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.6.1.3. CHINA

2.6.1.4. INDIA

2.6.1.5. REST OF THE WORLD

2.6.2. CYBER LAWS

2.6.2.1. UNITED STATES

2.6.2.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.6.2.3. CHINA

2.6.2.4. INDIA

2.6.2.5. REST OF THE WORLD

MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. EASY INTEGRATION, COMPATIBILITY AND SERVICE SUPPORT

3.1.2. LOW COST OF OWNERSHIP

3.1.3. SUBSCRIPTION MODELS PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY IN PRICING

3.1.4. HIGH DEMAND FOR UCAAS AMONGST SMBS

3.1.5. REDUCED INFRASTRUCTURAL COST

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. SECURITY, RELIABILITY AND SERVER ISSUES

3.2.2. INITIAL COST OF IMPLEMENTATION IS HIGH

3.2.3. AWARENESS IN EMERGING MARKETS IS LESS

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. EMERGING MARKETS

3.3.2. GROWING IT INDUSTRY

UNIFIED CLOUD-PARENT MARKET ANALYSIS

MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1. GLOBAL UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AS A SERVICE (UCAAS) BY COMPONENTS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.1.1. GLOBAL CONFERENCING MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.1.2. GLOBAL COLLABORATION PLATFORMS AND APPLICATIONS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.1.3. GLOBAL VOICE AND TELEPHONY MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.1.4. GLOBAL MESSAGING MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.1.4.1. GLOBAL VOICEMAIL MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.1.4.2. GLOBAL UNIFIED MESSAGING MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.1.5. GLOBAL CLIENTS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.1.5.1. GLOBAL MOBILE MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.1.5.2. GLOBAL DESKTOP MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.1.5.3. GLOBAL BROWSER MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.1.6. GLOBAL OTHERS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.2. GLOBAL UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AS A SERVICE (UCAAS) BY ORGANIZATION SIZE MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.2.1. GLOBAL SMALL BUSINESSES UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.2.2. GLOBAL MEDIUM BUSINESSES UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.2.3. GLOBAL ENTERPRISES UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.2.4. GLOBAL LARGE ENTERPRISES UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.3. GLOBAL UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AS A SERVICE (UCAAS) BY VERTICALS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.3.1. GLOBAL BFSI UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.3.2. GLOBAL CONSUMER GOODS AND RETAIL UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.3.3. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE IT UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.3.4. GLOBAL TELECOM UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.3.5. GLOBAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.3.6. GLOBAL LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORTATION UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.3.7. GLOBAL CONSUMER GOODS AND RETAIL UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.3.8. GLOBAL TRAVEL AND HOSPITALITY UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.3.9. GLOBAL PUBLIC SECTOR AND UTILITIES UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

5.3.10. GLOBAL OTHER VERTICAL UCAAS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS 2015-2021

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. KEY STRATEGYANALYSIS

6.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

7.1. NORTH AMERICAN MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, 2015-2021

7.1.1. UNITED STATES MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, 2015-2021

7.1.2. CANADA MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, 2015-2021

7.2. EUROPEAN MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, 2015-2021

7.2.1. WESTERN EUROPE MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, 2015-2021

7.2.2. ROE MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, 2015-2021

7.3. ASIA PACIFIC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, 2015-2021

7.3.1. INDIA MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, 2015-2021

7.3.2. CHINA MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, 2015-2021

7.3.3. JAPAN MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, 2015-2021

7.3.4. ROAPAC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, 2015-2021

7.4. REST OF THE WORLD MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, 2015-2021

COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. 8X8 INC.

8.1.1. INTRODUCTION

8.1.2. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.1.3. RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.1.4. SWOT

8.2. ALCATEL-LUCENT SA

8.2.1. INTRODUCTION

8.2.2. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.2.3. RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.2.4. SWOT

8.3. AVAYA INC.

8.3.1. INTRODUCTION

8.3.2. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.3.3. RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.3.4. SWOT

Continued…….

