Dental Sutures Market, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017-2027

Healthcare

Summary

A suturing includes the formation of a wound, and legitimate conclusion of this wound is necessarily important to advance ideal healing. Suturing a wound positions and secures the surgical flap to advance healing. Dental sutures hold the edges of a flap in pairing until the wound has recuperated adequately to withstand typical functional stresses and resist reviving.

Globally dental sutures are gaining popularity due to; growing edentulous population, rising disposable income, increasing incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases. However, factors such as inadequate reimbursement and problems associated with dentures may hinder the growth of the market up to some extent. The market also possesses significant growth opportunities in cosmetic dentistry.

The global dental sutures market is expected to reach $780.0 million by 2027.

On the basis of types, non-absorbable dental suture is by far the fastest growing segment of dental sutures market and it is expected to reach $463.0 million by 2027.

The market is further divided on the basis of techniques. Out of which, interrupted sutures commands the largest market share and was valued at $164.0 million in 2015.

Geographically, North America is one of the major revenue generator as well as producer of dental sutures due to high adoption rate. Also, technological advancements, rising demand for cosmetic surgery is further propelling the market growth in North America. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016-2027.

Key Players

The leading players in the global dental sutures market are; Osteogenics Biomedical (U.S.), Ergon Sutramed S.p.A. (Italy), Assut Europe S.p.A. (Italy), Ethicon US, LLC. (U.S.), Surgical Specialties Corporation (U.S.), Shandong Sinorgmed Co.,Ltd (China) and others.

Key Findings

• The global market for dental sutures is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period and is expected to reach $780.0 million by 2027.

• Europe is the second largest market while Asia-Pacific dental sutures market is expected to grow at fastest CAGR from 2016-2027.

• By types, non-absorbable dental sutures segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2027.

• On the basis of suturing techniques, interrupted sutures commands the largest share of global dental sutures market; registered ~58% of market share in 2015

• Ethicon US, LLC., B. Braun Melsungen AG, are so far the leading market players for dental sutures market globally

4 Market Dynamics 20

4.1 Introduction 20

4.2 Market Drivers 21

4.2.2 Increasing Focus on R&D for Dental Sutures

4.2.2 Increasing Focus on R&D for Dental Sutures 22



4.3 Market Restraints 23

4.3.1 Higher Cost of Smart Glass 23

4.3.2 Strict Government regulation for Certification of Dental Sutures 23

4.4 Market Opportunities 24

