Life Insurance in New Zealand Market - What's New Trending For 2018 - 2020?

'Life Insurance in New Zealand Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the New Zealand life insurance segment, and a comparison of the New Zealand insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, commissions and expenses, total assets and total investment income during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the New Zealand economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Summary

'Life Insurance in New Zealand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the New Zealand life insurance segment, including:

• An overview of the New Zealand life insurance segment

• The New Zealand life insurance segment’s growth prospects by category

• A comprehensive overview of the New Zealand economy and demographics

• A comparison of the New Zealand life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

• The various distribution channels in the New Zealand life insurance segment

• Details of the competitive landscape in the New Zealand life insurance segment

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the New Zealand insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in New Zealand:

• It provides historical values for the New Zealand life insurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the New Zealand life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a comparison of the New Zealand life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

• It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in New Zealand.

• It profiles the top life insurance companies in New Zealand and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the New Zealand life insurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the New Zealand life insurance segment.

• Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the New Zealand insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• The New Zealand life insurance direct written premium increased at a review-period CAGR of 4.6%.

• New Zealand's life insurance penetration stood at 0.74% of GDP in 2015, below the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development average of 5%.

• Individual life insurance remained the largest sub-segment during the review period; it accounted for 92.8% of the segment’s direct written premium in 2015, of which the term life sub-category accounted for 68.7% of the category’s direct written premium.

• Financial advisers are the primary distribution channel for life insurance in New Zealand.

• New Zealand’s life insurance segment is highly competitive, with the presence of both domestic and foreign insurers.

Table of Contents

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

4.1 Regional Comparison

4.2 Segment Indicators

4.2.1 Gross written premium and penetration

4.2.2 Policies sold

4.2.3 Claims

4.2.4 Assets and investments

5 Outlook by Sub-Segment

5.1 Individual Life Insurance

5.1.1 Premium

5.1.2 Policies sold

5.1.3 Penetration

5.2 Group Life Insurance

5.2.1 Premium

5.2.2 Policies sold

5.2.3 Penetration

6 Distribution Channel Outlook

6.1 Analysis by Distribution Channel

6.1.1 Financial advisers

6.1.2 Brokers

6.1.3 Bancassurance

6.1.4 E-commerce

6.1.5 Other distribution channels

7 Competitive Landscape

