Global 5G Equipment Market Estimated to Reach US$ 5,983.04 Mn by 2022
Artificial intelligence and internet of things is emerging at a high pace proving present network speeds insufficient.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights offers its latest published report ‘5G Equipment Market by Type (Technology {Software-Defined Networking, Mobile Edge Computing, Network Functions Virtualization}, Component {Cables & Connector, Router, Wireless Access Point, Hardware Firewall}, Infrastructure {Radio Access Network, Macro Cell, Small Cell}); by Application (Intelligent Buildings & Infrastructures, Public Safety & Surveillance, Industrial Automation, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Electronics); by Regional Outlook (U.S., Rest of North America, France, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, GCC Countries, Southern Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2018-2026’, 2018-2026’. The author of the report analyzed that the global 5g equipment market accounted for US$ 368.31 million in 2017. Today, technology is advancing at an extremely rapid pace and 5G is the best example of such as advancement. 5G has the ability to establish a seamlessly connected society by providing high speed data connectivity that brings together people as well as data, applications, things, cities, devices and transport systems.
Broadband services enhance the productivity and communication throughout the globe. Individuals, businesses and governments are highly dependent on these services as they provide interaction, information and entertainment services. Owing to this, customers are demanding for high speed internet services which is driving broadband service providers to turn towards providing 5G services.
These insufficiencies can be overcome with the deployment of 5G network. 5G network deployment however requires the setting up of large antennas and bandwidth carriers providing wide coverage. 5G network deployment, thus poses technological challenges. The continuous advancements taking place in terms of big data, cloud and artificial intelligence along with the increase in internet of things connected devices provides substantial growth opportunities for 5G equipment market.
Consumer Electronics is Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026
Amongst the applications, consumer electronics is a dominant segment holding the largest market share. It is also anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Unlimited and speedy access to information is one of the key drivers of consumer electronics segment of 5G equipment market. Industrial automation accounted for the second largest share and is expected to witness considerable growth in the future years.
Rapid pace of Digitization to Drive the Market in North America
North America is estimated to be the fastest growing region in 5G equipment market. The region is experiencing rapid digitization along with huge technological advancements across all industries. Consumer electronics application dominated the market in North America in 2017 and is also anticipated to be the most attractive segment.
5G Equipment Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players
Market participants include Analog Devices, KT Corp., AT&T, China Mobile Ltd., NTT DOCOMO, Cisco, Ericsson, Vodafone, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm, Nokia, Orange Business Services, Samsung, Fujitsu, Singtel, SK Telecom, Telenor, Verizon, and ZTE among others. In 2017, Verizone expanded its device testing laboratories facility in New Jersey. The company added thirteen new 5G and IoT testing facilities to its existing ten thousand square foot test facility.
• 5G Equipment Market – By Type
o Technology
Software-Defined Networking
Mobile Edge Computing
Network Functions Virtualization
o Component
Cables & Connector
Router
Wireless Access Point
Hardware Firewall
o Infrastructure
Radio Access Network
Macro Cell
Small Cell
• 5G Equipment Market – By Application
o Intelligent Buildings & Infrastructures
o Public Safety & Surveillance
o Industrial Automation
o Automotive
o Energy & Utilities
o Healthcare
o Retail
o Consumer Electronics
• 5G Equipment Market – By Region
o North America
U.S.
Rest of North America
o Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Southern Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
o Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
