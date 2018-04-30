The Aerospace Foam Market is expected to reach $6,133 Million by 2023
At present, it has a fleet of 1,600 commercial aircrafts and is forecasted to have around 2,600 aircrafts by 2024.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HYDERABAD, India, April 25, 2018
According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Aerospace Foam Market By Foam Type (Polyethylene, Cross-Linked Polyethylene, Polyurethane, Reticulated Polyurethane, Melamine Foams, Specialty Foams); By End User (Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts, General Aircrafts) & By Geography –Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the growing number of aircraft deliveries worldwide.
Americas likely to dominate the Aerospace Foam Market during the forecast period
The American region will have a major share in the Aerospace Foam Market during the forecast period. This region is focused on modernizing the ageing military aircraft, leading to rise in procurement, especially in South America. In Canada and Chile, old military aircrafts have undergone changes. . North America, especially the US, have manufactured and exported many aircrafts. The airline industry employs more than 1 million workers across 50 states in the US. Hence, this accounts for one of the major shares in the country’s GDP. Latin America is expected to experience a significant growth in new aircraft deliveries in the future. This factor is responsible for the growth of the aerospace foam material in the region.
Selected Analysis done in the full Report:
Commercial aircrafts are the aircrafts used to transport passengers. These aircrafts are part of the civil aviation which includes general aviation and scheduled aviation. General aviation includes business jet flights and other non-scheduled air transport operations. Scheduled aviation offered by the companies deals with air transport services for travelling passengers. The commercial aviation services offer an excellent design, efficiency, and value to the customers along with good flying experience. The aircrafts are designed in such a way that they produce less noise and less emission in airports.
Myriad set of foams are being used in the airline industry to improve the efficiency of the aircrafts. In recent years, many airlines have considered Airport Compatibility with reference to the measures that need to be taken during aircraft rescue, as firefighting foam on the runways used for different kinds of aircrafts, are prone to unsafe landing.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
The commercial aircraft industry has been experiencing a change due to continuous economic growth, growing middle class, and rise in tourism and migrations. These factors increase global connectivity. The growth in new aircraft deliveries enhances the growth of the interiors market as the cabin interiors is the main factor which makes the passengers choose their air travel. This growth is an asset for the aerospace insulation.
Carbon fiber composites have advantages such as light weightiness, less specific gravity than steel and more strength than steel which makes them suitable for aircraft applications.
Key players of the Aerospace Foam Market
BASF and Evonik are the two key players in the Aerospace Foam Market. BASF offers TPU, flame resistant foams, polyurethane, and other aerospace foams. Evonik provides services such as utilities, waste management, engineering and logistic services to the chemical industry customers. It even provides specialty materials which are classified as performance materials.
