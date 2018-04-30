Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Severe Duty Motors 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.37 % and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, April 30, 2018

About Severe Duty Motors

A severe duty motor is generally a modification of a TEFC (Totally Enclosed Fan Cooled) motor and is defined as a step between a standard TEFC and a full IEEE 841 motor. Severe duty motors are deployed in industries that operate in harsh environments. 
Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Severe Duty Motors Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Severe Duty Motors Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various end user.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Severe Duty Motors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• ABB 
• General Electric 
• Rockwell Automation 
• Siemens 
• Toshiba 
• WEG 


 

Market driver 
• Growing demand for energy efficient severe duty motors 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• Gray market providing low-quality and cheaper products 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend 
• Increased upgrading activities of severe duty motors 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem 
Market characteristics 
Market segmentation analysis 
PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition 
Market sizing 2017 
Global severe duty motors market- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers 
Bargaining power of suppliers 
Threat of new entrants 
Threat of substitutes 
Threat of rivalry 
Market condition 
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user 
Comparison by end-user 
Oil and gas industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
Chemical and petrochemical industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
Water and wastewater industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
Metals and mining industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
Others industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
Market opportunity by end-user 
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation 
Regional comparison 
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
Market opportunity 
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers 
Market challenges 
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increased upgrading activities of severe duty motors 
Continuous innovation in designing of severe duty motors 
Inception of digitalization-ready severe duty motors 
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview 
Landscape disruption 
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered 
Vendor classification 
Market positioning of vendors 
 Continued…….                                                      

 

