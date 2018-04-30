Severe Duty Motors 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.37 % and Forecast to 2022

Wise.Guy.

About Severe Duty Motors

A severe duty motor is generally a modification of a TEFC (Totally Enclosed Fan Cooled) motor and is defined as a step between a standard TEFC and a full IEEE 841 motor. Severe duty motors are deployed in industries that operate in harsh environments.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Severe Duty Motors Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Severe Duty Motors Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various end user.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Severe Duty Motors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• General Electric

• Rockwell Automation

• Siemens

• Toshiba

• WEG





Market driver

• Growing demand for energy efficient severe duty motors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Gray market providing low-quality and cheaper products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increased upgrading activities of severe duty motors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Global severe duty motors market- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Oil and gas industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Chemical and petrochemical industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Water and wastewater industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Metals and mining industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increased upgrading activities of severe duty motors

Continuous innovation in designing of severe duty motors

Inception of digitalization-ready severe duty motors

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Toshiba

WEG

Continued…….

