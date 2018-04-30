Severe Duty Motors 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.37 % and Forecast to 2022
About Severe Duty Motors
A severe duty motor is generally a modification of a TEFC (Totally Enclosed Fan Cooled) motor and is defined as a step between a standard TEFC and a full IEEE 841 motor. Severe duty motors are deployed in industries that operate in harsh environments.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Severe Duty Motors Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during the period 2017-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Severe Duty Motors Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various end user.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Severe Duty Motors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• General Electric
• Rockwell Automation
• Siemens
• Toshiba
• WEG
Market driver
• Growing demand for energy efficient severe duty motors
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Gray market providing low-quality and cheaper products
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increased upgrading activities of severe duty motors
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Global severe duty motors market- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Oil and gas industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Chemical and petrochemical industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Water and wastewater industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Metals and mining industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Others industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Increased upgrading activities of severe duty motors
Continuous innovation in designing of severe duty motors
Inception of digitalization-ready severe duty motors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
ABB
General Electric
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Toshiba
WEG
Continued…….
