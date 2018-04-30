Ukraine Insurance Industry Market Top Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukraine Insurance Industry Market

Synopsis

'The Insurance Industry in Ukraine, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides detailed analysis of Ukrainian insurance industry. It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020). The report also gives a comprehensive overview of Ukrainian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. It also includes the impact of natural and man-made hazards on the insurance industry.

Summary

Timetric’s The Insurance Industry in Ukraine, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020 report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Ukrainian insurance industry, including:

An overview of Ukrainian insurance industry.

The Ukrainian insurance industry's growth prospects by segment and category.

A comprehensive overview of Ukrainian economy and demographics.

The detailed competitive landscape in the Ukrainian insurance industry.

Overview of distribution channels in the Ukrainian insurance industry.

Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Ukrainian insurance industry.

An analysis of natural hazards and its impact on the Ukrainian insurance industry.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Ukraine:

It provides historical values for Ukrainian insurance industry for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments in Ukrainian insurance industry, with market forecasts to 2020.

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions.

It profiles the top insurance companies in Ukraine, and highlights their recent developments.

It covers the economy and demographics structure of Ukraine.

It analyzes the impact of natural hazards in Ukrainian insurance industry.

Reasons To Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Ukrainian insurance industry and each segment and category within it.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities.

Assess the industry’s competitive dynamics.

Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics across key segments.

Gain critical insights into key regulations governing the industry and their impact on insurers.

Key Highlights

• Despite a difficult operating environment, the life segment registered a double-digit premium growth during the review period.

Most customers trusted larger insurance companies during the review period, due to their sound technical and financial capabilities.

The Ukrainian government has worked closely with the International Finance Corporation to promote agriculture insurance in the country.

Health insurance accounted for 81.8% of the personal accident and health gross written premium in 2015.

As internet and mobile penetration is increasing steadily due to diminishing costs and ease of accessibility, a greater number of insurers are expected to sell insurance products via online platforms.

Table of Contents

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Industry Outlook

4.1 Regional Comparison

4.2 Industry Indicators

4.2.1 Gross written premium

4.2.2 Claims

4.2.3 Assets and investments

5 Life Insurance Outlook

6 Non-Life Insurance Outlook

6.1 Property Insurance

6.1.1 Gross written premium

6.1.2 Penetration

6.1.3 Claims

6.1.4 Profitability

6.2 Motor Insurance

6.2.1 Gross written premium

6.2.2 Penetration

6.2.3 Claims

6.2.4 Profitability

.Continued

