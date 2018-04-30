Miso 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.88 % and Forecast to 2022
Wise.Guy.
PUNE, INDIA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Miso Market 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database
About Miso
The demand for miso is increasing among consumers due to its health benefits and the increasing popularity of Japanese cuisine. The growing popularity of Japanese cuisine is evident from the increasing number of restaurants offering Japanese cuisines globally.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Miso Market 2018-2022to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the miso market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of different types of miso, such as white miso, yellow miso, and red miso.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Miso Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Eden Foods
• Great Eastern Sun
• HIKARI MISO
• ICHIBIKI
• MARUSAN-AI
• Saikyo-Miso
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3123605-global-miso-market-2018-2022
Market driver
• Increasing soy production
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Product contamination
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Rising global vegan population
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3123605-global-miso-market-2018-2022
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market outline
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Global white miso market – Market size and forecast
• Global yellow miso market – Market size and forecast
• Global red miso market – Market size and forecast
• Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Miso market in APAC – Market size and forecast
• Miso market in Americas – Market size and forecast
• Miso market in EMEA – Market size and forecast
• Key leading countries
• Miso market in Japan
• Miso market in US
• Miso market in China
• Miso market in South Korea
• Miso market in UK
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Rising global vegan population
• Increasing export of miso
• Increasing number of Japanese restaurants
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Eden Foods
• Great Eastern Sun
• HIKARI MISO
• ICHIBIKI
• MARUSAN-AI
• Saikyo-Miso
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here