Miso 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.88 % and Forecast to 2022

About Miso

The demand for miso is increasing among consumers due to its health benefits and the increasing popularity of Japanese cuisine. The growing popularity of Japanese cuisine is evident from the increasing number of restaurants offering Japanese cuisines globally.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Miso Market 2018-2022to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the miso market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of different types of miso, such as white miso, yellow miso, and red miso.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Miso Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Eden Foods

• Great Eastern Sun

• HIKARI MISO

• ICHIBIKI

• MARUSAN-AI

• Saikyo-Miso

Market driver

• Increasing soy production

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Product contamination

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rising global vegan population

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market outline

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global white miso market – Market size and forecast

• Global yellow miso market – Market size and forecast

• Global red miso market – Market size and forecast

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Miso market in APAC – Market size and forecast

• Miso market in Americas – Market size and forecast

• Miso market in EMEA – Market size and forecast

• Key leading countries

• Miso market in Japan

• Miso market in US

• Miso market in China

• Miso market in South Korea

• Miso market in UK

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Rising global vegan population

• Increasing export of miso

• Increasing number of Japanese restaurants

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Eden Foods

• Great Eastern Sun

• HIKARI MISO

• ICHIBIKI

• MARUSAN-AI

• Saikyo-Miso

Continued…….

