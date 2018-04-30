Permanent Magnets Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Wise.Guy.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Permanent Magnets industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Permanent Magnets market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.94% from 3227 million $ in 2014 to 3319 million $ in 2017, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Permanent Magnets market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Permanent Magnets will reach 3473 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Hitachi Metals

TDK

Magnequench

FDK

Vacuumschmelze

Arnold

Ferroxcube

Cosmo Ferrites

Nicrra

Nec/Tokin

Tengam Engineering

DMEGC

JPMF Guangdong

Aerospace Magnet & Magneto

Sinomag Technology

Bgrimm Magnetic

Jinchuan Electronics

Tianyuan Technology

Kaiven Group

Golden South Magnetic

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (Ferrite Magnet, NdFeB Magnet)

Industry Segmentation (Vehicle Motor, Electronics Industry, Wind Motor, Appliances)

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Table Of Contents:

Section 1 Permanent Magnets Product Definition

Section 2 Global Permanent Magnets Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Permanent Magnets Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Permanent Magnets Business Revenue

2.3 Global Permanent Magnets Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Permanent Magnets Business Introduction

3.1 Hitachi Metals Permanent Magnets Business Introduction

3.1.1 Hitachi Metals Permanent Magnets Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.1.2 Hitachi Metals Permanent Magnets Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Hitachi Metals Interview Record

3.1.4 Hitachi Metals Permanent Magnets Business Profile

3.1.5 Hitachi Metals Permanent Magnets Product Specification

3.2 TDK Permanent Magnets Business Introduction

3.2.1 TDK Permanent Magnets Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.2.2 TDK Permanent Magnets Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 TDK Permanent Magnets Business Overview

3.2.5 TDK Permanent Magnets Product Specification

3.3 Magnequench Permanent Magnets Business Introduction

3.3.1 Magnequench Permanent Magnets Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.3.2 Magnequench Permanent Magnets Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 Magnequench Permanent Magnets Business Overview

3.3.5 Magnequench Permanent Magnets Product Specification

3.4 FDK Permanent Magnets Business Introduction

3.5 Vacuumschmelze Permanent Magnets Business Introduction

3.6 Arnold Permanent Magnets Business Introduction

…

Section 4 Global Permanent Magnets Market Segmentation (Region Level)

4.1 North America Country

4.1.1 United States Permanent Magnets Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017

4.1.2 Canada Permanent Magnets Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017

4.2 South America Country

4.2.1 South America Permanent Magnets Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017

4.3 Asia Country

4.3.1 China Permanent Magnets Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017

4.3.2 Japan Permanent Magnets Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017

4.3.3 India Permanent Magnets Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017

4.3.4 Korea Permanent Magnets Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017

Continued…….

