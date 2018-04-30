CREA wraps up country's first parenting skills project in Dhaka
CREA has concluded a 1-year project to promote positive parenting skills that would reduce young generation's vulnerability to drug abuse significantly.DHAKA, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CREA ends pilot project on parenting skills
CREA today wraps up the Instituting Parenting Skills (IPS) project, the first of its kind in Bangladesh that has made 93 parents and caregivers of children and youth deemed vulnerable to drugs abuse amply equipped with relevant parenting skills that can crop the risks drastically.
The one-year pilot project was launched in May 2017 with joint funding from the society for Community-health Rehabilitation Education and Awareness (CREA) and the UNODC.
Designing and imparting a comprehensive training program on relevant and effective parenting skills for the target group was the axis of the pilot project against the backdrop of research findings across the globe have been emphasizing with persistence the critical role played by parents and caregivers in preventing drugs abuse. For example, the report of a seminal study by Rick Kosterman of the University of Washington says, “Parental monitoring and supervision are critical for drug abuse prevention. These skills can be enhanced with training on rule-setting; techniques for monitoring activities; praise for appropriate behavior; and moderate, consistent discipline that enforces defined family rules.”
The trainees were short-listed through extensive promotion and outreached assessment, and the training module was developed incorporating the views of the youths and in collaboration with a high-profile panel of experts in this field.
Divided into six batches, the participating parents and caregivers received the training free of cost in two phases – first a 2-day primer phase and after a couple of months a 1-day booster phase. Nine of the trainees who were facing challenging parenting difficulties also received thorough counseling and psychosocial therapies that indeed were successful in resolving those crises.
A reference booklet containing key parenting information, such as common parenting problems and strategies to cope with them, were developed and distributed among the graduated trainees. In addition, CREA also carried out an action research to use its findings to further develop the training module and for future course-setting, as promoting and instituting positive parenting is and will remain for quite a long time an imperative task to ensure people’s wellbeing by reducing the young generation’s risks of drugs abuse and other sorts of delinquency.
In conclusion, the project IPS recaps that the more positive is the parenting quality in a society, the more chances it has to remain free of drugs and delinquency, the more like its people are to enjoy psychosocial wellbeing.
Tarun Kanti Gayen
CREA
+8801711153197
email us here