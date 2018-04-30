Global Chip-less RFID Market 2018 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Chip-less RFID Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025”reports to its database.

Executive Summary

This report studies the global Chip-less RFID market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Chip-less RFID market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Alien Technology Corporation

Confidex Company LTD

IMPINJ INCORPORATION

Honeywell(INTERMEC INC)

Thinfilm

Toppan Forms CO. LTD

...

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SAW

TFTC

Market segment by Application, Chip-less RFID can be split into

Retail

Transport & logistics

Aviation

Healthcare

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Chip-less RFID in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chip-less RFID are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Chip-less RFID Manufacturers

Chip-less RFID Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Chip-less RFID Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, We offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Chip-less RFID market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Content:

Global Chip-less RFID Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Chip-less RFID

1.1 Chip-less RFID Market Overview

1.1.1 Chip-less RFID Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Chip-less RFID Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Chip-less RFID Market by Type

1.3.1 SAW

1.3.2 TFTC

1.4 Chip-less RFID Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail

1.4.2 Transport & logistics

1.4.3 Aviation

1.4.4 Healthcare

1.4.5 Other

2 Global Chip-less RFID Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Chip-less RFID Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Alien Technology Corporation

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Chip-less RFID Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Confidex Company LTD

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Chip-less RFID Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 IMPINJ INCORPORATION

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Chip-less RFID Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Chip-less RFID Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Thinfilm

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Chip-less RFID Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Toppan Forms CO. LTD

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Chip-less RFID Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Chip-less RFID in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Chip-less RFID

Continuous…

