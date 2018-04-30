Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Global Market 2018 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

In this report, the global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
Akzo Nobel 
BASF 
Dow Chemical Company 
Huntsman International 
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings 
Royal Dutch Shell 
Chemtex Speciality 
SABIC 
Lotte Chemical Corp 
MEGlobal 
NAN YA PLASTICS 
Reliance Industries 
India Glycols 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Fiber Grade MEG 
Industrial Grade MEG 
Antifreeze Grade MEG 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Polyester Resins 
Antifreeze and Coolants 
Chemical Intermediates 
Heat Transfer Fluids 
Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Research Report 2018 
1 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) 
1.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Fiber Grade MEG 
1.2.4 Industrial Grade MEG 
1.2.5 Antifreeze Grade MEG 
1.3 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Polyester Resins 
1.3.3 Antifreeze and Coolants 
1.3.4 Chemical Intermediates 
1.3.5 Heat Transfer Fluids 
1.3.6 Others 
1.4 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Akzo Nobel 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Akzo Nobel Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 BASF 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 BASF Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Dow Chemical Company 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Dow Chemical Company Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Huntsman International 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Huntsman International Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Royal Dutch Shell 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Royal Dutch Shell Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Chemtex Speciality 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Chemtex Speciality Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 SABIC 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 SABIC Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Lotte Chemical Corp 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 Lotte Chemical Corp Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 MEGlobal 
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.10.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.10.2.1 Product A 
7.10.2.2 Product B 
7.10.3 MEGlobal Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.11 NAN YA PLASTICS 
7.12 Reliance Industries 
7.13 India Glycols

Continued…..

