Myrna L. Fischman to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The careers we choose have an indelible way of shaping up and defining who we are and our purpose in life. But there are some people so exceptionally gifted in their field they are recognized and valued for their positive and exceptional achievements.

Myrna L. Fischman Ph.D., is an esteemed Professor, Chairman of the Department of Accounting, Taxation and Law at Long Island University’s Brooklyn Campus and licensed CPA. Myrna L. Fischman, Ph.D., CPA has been chair of the Department of Accounting, Taxation & Law at the Brooklyn Campus of Long Island University.

“I double majored in accounting and education with a definitive goal of eventually becoming a Professor,” says Myrna. “If you teach what you enjoy most you will unquestionably excel. Achieving tenure was one of my proudest most accomplished moments and an unexpected and magnificent honor.”

Myrna’s unquenchable appetite for learning began early on in elementary school where she displayed a remarkable aptitude and love for math and reading. By the time she was in the 6th grade she knew she wanted to be a bookkeeper and at fourteen worked an assistant bookkeeper till she graduated from high school. Her remarkable penchant for working remained steadfast throughout her exceptional career and she attributes her success to her numerous mentors and good fortune. Myrna received her BS & MS degrees from the City University of New York and earned her Ph.D. from New York University.

“Accounting has been an enormously rewarding career that I absolutely resonated with because it’s all about logic and it encourages people to keep efficient records for themselves,” says Myrna. “It’s a career where you are constantly learning which I love to do and I appreciate and welcome the challenge.”

Myrna emphasizes the importance of working with colleagues who possess strong camaraderie, are good natured, love to laugh, and work as solid, supportive team members.

“I have learned a tremendous amount as an adjunct at Long Island University’” says Myrna. “Being an educator and shaping young minds is invaluable. All faculty members should be passionate about teaching or else they don’t belong in a classroom.”

Myrna has been the recipient of a number of prestigious awards including a 2014 Department of the Treasury Award from the IRS, a 1997 Special Director’s Award in Recognition of 40 Years of Service in the Volunteers in Technical Service Program, and most recently a Distinguished Worldwide Humanitarian Award.

Choose a career that you thoroughly enjoy. Hope for the best and don’t be afraid to work long hours and put in your best effort. When you love what you do and wear a smile on your face you will always inspire others.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Myrna Fischman in an interview with Doug Llewellyn on Monday April 30th at 2 p.m. EST.

