Off The Boat Fish Grill is now open in Tustin… and it’s a whole lot more than delicious fish!

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moe Ghazi, creator of the most successful restaurant concepts in Orange County: Cafe Panini in Corona Del Mar, Mosun in Laguna Beach, Momo’s in Huntington Beach, and Ten Asian Bistro in Newport Beach has emerged out of a “sabbatical” and is back in Orange County with an uncompromising entrepreneurial instinct and a brand new restaurant concept: Off The Boat. “My passion for exceptional food is what drew me back in the business” said Ghazi. Ghazi has been a transformative force in Southern California, revolutionizing contemporary restaurants and hospitality creating extraordinary cuisine, design and experiences. “Off The Boat is more than a casual dining restaurant. We define a new standard of local hospitality and conscious street food that reflect the Southern California coastal lifestyle” expresses Ghazi.

In partnership with Ramsay Haralambous, former owner of one of Orange County’s top Mediterranean eateries - Grape Leaf Mediterranean Grill in Tustin, Ghazi has developed a truly unique menu at Off The Boat. The restaurant’s new menu offers an array of food from healthy Greek-Mediterranean dishes to popular healthy and high quality seafood options inspired by culinary techniques from the Coasts of Baja Mexico. “Our food selection is one-of-a-kind” Ghazi says, “The Puerto Nuevo Style Lobster, Mahi Pita Wrap, Ahi Poke Tostada and Filet-Mignon Kabobs are just a few highlights of our new menu”. Although the menu may sound exotic, prices are unbeatable with some entrees and taco combo platters priced at under $10.

Off The Boat also announced plans to open five new locations throughout Southern California by mid-2019.
Off The Boat Fish Grill is open for business 7 days a week from 11am to 9:30pm; beer and wine available. Their grand opening celebration event is set for May 16th at 5pm located at 17582 E 17th St., Suite 105, Tustin, CA 92780. To place orders or for more information, please call (714) 544-1900 or visit us at: OffTheBoatFishGrill.com.

