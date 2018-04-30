Off The Boat Fish Grill is now open in Tustin… and it’s a whole lot more than delicious fish!
In partnership with Ramsay Haralambous, former owner of one of Orange County’s top Mediterranean eateries - Grape Leaf Mediterranean Grill in Tustin, Ghazi has developed a truly unique menu at Off The Boat. The restaurant’s new menu offers an array of food from healthy Greek-Mediterranean dishes to popular healthy and high quality seafood options inspired by culinary techniques from the Coasts of Baja Mexico. “Our food selection is one-of-a-kind” Ghazi says, “The Puerto Nuevo Style Lobster, Mahi Pita Wrap, Ahi Poke Tostada and Filet-Mignon Kabobs are just a few highlights of our new menu”. Although the menu may sound exotic, prices are unbeatable with some entrees and taco combo platters priced at under $10.
Off The Boat also announced plans to open five new locations throughout Southern California by mid-2019.
Off The Boat Fish Grill is open for business 7 days a week from 11am to 9:30pm; beer and wine available. Their grand opening celebration event is set for May 16th at 5pm located at 17582 E 17th St., Suite 105, Tustin, CA 92780. To place orders or for more information, please call (714) 544-1900 or visit us at: OffTheBoatFishGrill.com.
